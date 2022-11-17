CHESTERTOWN — Over 1,720 African Americans from Kent County are being recognized for their military service in an exhibit at Sumner Hall.
An opening reception for the exhibit was held on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.
Only one of those veterans, Emerson Cotton, was present at the exhibit opening. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Cotton loaned his military uniform for the exhibit.
Bill Leary, a director on the board of Sumner Hall, presented the project. The exhibit was possible through partnerships with the Chesapeake Heartland Project at Washington College and Historical Society of Kent County.
The physical exhibit — including photos and short biographies of some Kent County veterans, a “Wall of Honor” featuring the names of 1,675 local veterans since the Revolutionary War and artifacts from various wars — will be displayed in Sumner Hall over the next couple of months. There is also a virtual component to the exhibit, which includes a list of veterans and their contributions. The interactive database can be accessed at Sumner Hall or on its website.
The Legacy Day committee used the data on veterans to create the 2022 exhibit and booklet originally presented Aug. 19-21.
“It’s altogether appropriate, I think, to extend the life of this exhibit which originally was on display at the historical society for two months, to extend it because it tells the story of impressive service and sacrifice,” Leary said. “The African American community of Kent County has contributed far more than its fair share to the military requirements of this nation — a nation that has rarely acknowledged its contributions.”
Leary said his favorite part of the exhibit is the Wall of Honor which he said was meant to “amaze” those who look at it. He said one of the things that surprised him when he started working on the project was how many local veterans there are. Thinking of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C., Leary came up with the idea for the Wall of Honor.
“I’m pleased to say this database continues to expand,” Leary said. “When we went to press with this exhibit we had 1,675 names in the database. We now have 1,726. So, since Legacy Day, we have gathered information by 50 more veterans, mainly by individuals who live in the community who came to the exhibit and knew we were looking for information and sent it to us. I hope that that continues to happen.”
Leary said 567 Black men who were born or lived in Kent County fought in the Union Army during the Civil War. Another 68 served in the Union Navy. Of the total 635 local servicemen, 53 did not live in Kent County until after the war, including Oscar Crozier, one of the founders of Sumner Hall.
“According to the 1880 census, the number of freed African Americans in Kent County totaled 3,411. The number of enslaved was 2,508. Of that population, 1,325 men were age 18 to 45 and therefore were eligible to serve in the military,” Leary said.
Of those eligible, he said 582 African Americans, 44%, served in the in the Union Army or Navy, compared with a 28% rate of service throughout Maryland.
“Almost half of the Black male population of Kent County at the time enlisted in the Union forces to fight for the freedom of themselves and their families,” Leary said. “At least 259 of Kent County’s African American troops were enslaved when they enlisted, which surely required a considerable amount of courage, I think, considering their owners strongly opposed such enlistments and tried to stop it.”
Leary said a large part of the exhibit was devoted to veterans of the Civil War for two reasons. One, “the story of Black men from Kent County who served in the Civil War is truly a remarkable and inspiring saga,” and two, there is more information available on Civil War veterans than other later wars.
The record of veterans who served after World War II, was gathered by information received primarily by word-of-mouth from interviews, and obituaries and tombstone records.
“African Americans of Kent County enlisted in significant numbers to every major war of the 20th Century, despite discriminatory treatment while they were in service and when they returned home,” he said.
Leary said 233 African Americans from Kent County served during World War I and more than 350 enlisted in World War II. More than 460, including over 40 women, served in the military following WWII. Over 90 served during the Korean War and nearly 100 served during the Vietnam War.
“One of my favorite panels describes several extended families who contributed far more than their fair share to the military. The family of James and Claudia Hamilton, for example … included six sons and one grandson, all of whom served in World War II or Korea,” he said.
During the question and answer portion of the presentation, many attendees were concerned with the future of the exhibit and hope it will find a permanent home.
“(The Wall of Honor) just seems like it’s begging for a wall in a permanent place,” said Pat Nugent, deputy director of the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience at Washington College.
Leary said there were not currently plans for a permanent location. Some ideas suggested for a permanent location included Memorial Park in Chestertown, Washington College, the visitor’s center, or African American churches.
Airlee Johnson, Chesapeake Heartland Project community historian, said the exhibit “looks like it’s at home here,” in Sumner Hall. He thanked Leary for all his work with the Legacy Day committee, saying he has brought “pride” to the African American community.
Cotton asked if the research could be done in other counties and states to create a larger archive.
Chestertown Mayor David Foster recalled a time he wished he had the archive. He said after the town painted the Black Lives Matter mural on High Street, a man claiming to be a veteran told him it was “unpatriotic” and did not like that it was so close to Memorial Park. Foster requested to set up a meeting, but he said the man never showed up, but the archive would show “his view of patriotism is so far off the mark.”
One attendee noted the exhibit shows the contributions and sacrifices African Americans have made throughout history.
“I just feel blessed that there have been so many great stories,” Leary said.
