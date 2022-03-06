CHESTER — Longstanding downtown Stevensville business, Swan Cove Spa & Salon has moved to a new location among the shops provided at the Kent Narrows Boatel, located on the northside of Kent Narrows. Swan Cove faces the waterfront, with plenty of free parking. The Boatel, which opened nearly two years ago, with the main purpose of providing year-round, indoor storage for recreational boats, also has local business shops aligned on the east side of the building.
Swan Cove Spa owner Kelli Connaughton of Centreville said she decided to move from the original Stevensville location because “I knew the Kent Narrows location would be great!”
When one walks through the front door, colorful fresh cut flowers catch your eye. Also, a collection of interesting greeting cards and an assortment of sun and reading glasses can be purchased. Small details like these mean a lot to people, adding a personal touch, Connaughton said.
Connaughton purchased Swan Cove Spa in April 2019. Her background as a former health club owner, spa critic, shampoo tech during her college years, and nutrition practitioner, made this a perfect fit for her.
“Our mission is to give a truly wonderful experience. Starting with a warm welcome and the best of care throughout your visit. Our goal is to help people relax and rejuvenate while finding a perfect sense of beauty, health and wellbeing.”
The new location provides a spacious 5,000 square feet full service salon and day spa on the waterfront. Swan Cove Spa & Salon has more than 25 employees.
Connaughton said, “Our service providers are highly skilled and the best at their crafts. We offer the latest cuts and styles, manicures, pedicures, soothing therapeutic massages, unique body treatments, anti-aging and relaxing facials that are designed to relieve stress and renew energy. “
The following are among the services offered: 26 different styles of massage therapy — starting at $35 for a 30-minute session, 22 different styles of hand and foot services with manicures beginning at $25. Haircuts for men begin at $30. The spa offers 12 different hair removal and waxing services, including: French Bikini, Brazilian Bikini, back and chest hair removal. Eyebrow sculpting begins at $20. Nearly two dozen different facial and skin treatments services are also available, beginning at $100. Make-up services include airbrush, professional touch-up and bridal service.
For more detailed information, go online at swancovespa.com, or call 410-604-1500. Spa Cove Spa & Salon is open Monday through Saturday with evening hours Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
