EASTON — Generational expert and speaker Mark C. Perna, author of “Answering Why: Unleashing Passion, Purpose & Performance in Younger Generations,” will headline both sessions of the Talbot County Business Appreciation Summit on Wednesday, May 3.
The Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism hosts the summit in partnership with the Talbot County Economic Development Commission. The annual event celebrates the local business community and honors businesses, projects, and individuals who have made a significant impact in the community.
The day will begin at 8 a.m. at the historic Tidewater Inn with Talbot County’s annual breakfast and awards ceremony, an event that draws more than 175 leaders who come together to celebrate the businesses, projects, and individuals who have made a significant impact on the community in the past year.
The summit continues at 3 p.m. with a regional keynote address at the historic Avalon Theatre with Mark C. Perna, who will offer a fresh take on engaging the workforce of tomorrow.
“This event has always celebrated the strength and resiliency of the local business community,” said Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism Director Cassandra Vanhooser. “This year’s event is especially exciting. Mark is so engaging and highly regarded that we have decided to expand the summit to include a keynote address for the entire region in the afternoon.”
Perna is a weekly contributor at Forbes.com and has published many articles in national publications as a recognized voice in student engagement and success. Every weekday, he hosts the 90-second Perna Syndicate podcast with listeners in more than 60 countries.
His multi-award-winning bestseller, “Answering Why: Unleashing Passion, Purpose, and Performance in Younger Generations,” was written to help educators, employers, and parents understand the millennial and Z generations and inspire them to greater performance in all areas of life. Perna lives in Cleveland, Ohio.
Perna’s keynote address is presented by Talbot County in partnership with the Mid-Shore Regional Council, Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board, Caroline County Economic Development and Tourism, and Dorchester County Economic Development.
Tickets for the breakfast are $45 per person and include a complimentary ticket to the afternoon session at the Avalon Theatre. Advance purchase is required. Tickets for the afternoon session are $25 per person, with tickets and reservations for both events made at www.talbotworks.org.
