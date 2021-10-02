The Talbot County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual chairman's luncheon. Pictured left to fight: Reza Jafari, Chair-Elect; Amy Kreiner, President/CEO; Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz; retired Chamber President/CEO Al Silverstein; Chairman of the board of directors John Horner; retired board member Frank Gunsallus; Senator Addie Eckardt; Delegate Johnny Mautz
EASTON — The Talbot County Chamber of Commerce held its annual membership meeting and chairman’s luncheon at the Talbot Country Club on Thursday, Sept 29.
Chamber President Amy Kreiner recognized Deborah Walsworth of BSC Group, LLC for her leadership as chair of the chamber board of directors in 2020.
The chairman's gavel has been passed to John Horner, senior vice president of operations and COO at Easton Utilities.
Horner applauded Walsworth's leadership. “Debbie demonstrated an engaging, intelligent and collegial leadership style during the early stages of the pandemic, navigating the board through a very turbulent time, which ensured the chamber would not only survive, but continue to thrive," Horner said.
Retiring board members Ed Heikes with Belle Aire Farms and Frank Gunsallus with Konsyl Pharmaceuticals, who each served two three-year terms, were also recognized for their service
New chamber board members for 2021 include Dr. Cliff Coppersmith with Chesapeake College, Kristen Greenaway with Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Arvin Singh with University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, Jaime Windon with LYON Rum Distilling, and as an ex-officio member Cassandra Vanhooser with Talbot County Economic Development & Tourism.
Horner also recognized recently retired chamber president Al Silverstein, for his 20 years of service to the the local business community. The Talbot chamber is creating the Alan I. Silverstein First Responders Scholarship Fund to honor the former chamber president who now serves on the Easton Town Council.
The scholarship will help graduating Talbot County students seeking to enter the police, fire, and emergency medical services fields.
Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, who is running for governor in 2022, was keynote speaker for the event. She focused on efforts to bridge digital divide issues on the Eastern Shore and statewide. “Equitable access to broadband is a necessary and vital component to the success of our business community and our schools,” Schulz said.
