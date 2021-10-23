EASTON — The Talbot County Chamber of Commerce is opposing new financial regulations aimed at tax evaders proposed by the Biden administration.
The Talbot Chamber has written Maryland’s congressional delegation opposing new proposed federal rules requiring more disclosures from banks on the inflows and outflows of money from accounts.
The aim of the rules is to help catch evaders — including large businesses and wealthy individuals — trying to skirt tax laws and hide income. Increased disclosures could also shine light on tax shelters used by multinational corporations and the super rich as well as money laundering by criminal syndicates.
But business and other critics — including the 700-member Talbot Chamber — say the government regulations being considered by the U.S. Treasury Department and Congress go too far.
Initial plans called for banks and other financial institutions to report inflows and outflows of money in accounts (including personal accounts) of $600 or more.
That threshold could be increased to $10,000 but that is still a concern for business interests.
The local chamber has joined the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups in opposing the rules. The Talbot group is also asking local business owners to lobby lawmakers against the proposal.
Chamber President and CEO Amy Kreiner and the business group’s board of directors contend the new federal rules would be onerous on small businesses and others.
“Intended to help the IRS target wealthy tax dodgers, the unintended consequence is the overly broad proposal will directly impact almost every American and small business with an account at a financial institution. Lawmakers must fully understand the breadth of taxpayers who would be receiving a new form from their financial institution – almost every American who has a bank or credit union account and has gross inflow and outflow of at least $600. While recent proposals suggest that increasing the de minimis threshold to $10,000 is less objectionable, this is a flawed assumption and will not significantly reduce the scale of this new IRS program,” Kreiner said in the chamber letter to the congressional delegation.
There have been calls for more tax and financial oversights with the growth of cryptocurrency in response to tax shelters used by billionaires and other wealthy individuals as well as large corporations.
The coronavirus pandemic has seen dichotomous shifts in wealth. Stock markets have reached record levels and high-end home prices are up. Large retailers, e-commerce firms — including Amazon.com and Walmart — and pharmaceutical companies who have developed COVID vaccines have also reaped significant profits during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, entry level and frontline workers (especially those in lower-paying jobs) have seen pay cuts, reductions in hours and tough economics during the pandemic. Progressive groups and left-leaning tax watchdogs back increased financial disclosure requirements saying it will expose tax evasion and shelters to the Internal Revenue Service.
