EASTON — The Talbot County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently elected Patricia Boos of Qlarant as new board chairperson for 2022. Boos has served on the board of directors since 2018.
“It is an honor to serve as chairperson of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors,” Boos said. “I’m optimistic about continued business growth in Talbot County and the role our chamber plays to advocate for business-friendly policies at the local, state, and federal levels.”
“Chamber membership is a valuable investment our members make in themselves, and in our business community. Our vision is to enhance economic prosperity for all who live and work here.”
Serving with Boos on the Executive Committee are: Chair-Elect Reza Jafari, chairman and CEO, e-Development International; Vice Chair Kristen Greenaway, president, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum; Treasurer Jaime Windon, founder, Lyon Rum Distilling; Secretary Brendan Mullaney, associate, McAllister, DeTar, Showalter and Walker; and Immediate Past Chairman John Horner, chief operating officer, Easton Utilities.
Seven new members were appointed to serve on the Board of Directors. Those are:
• Dina Daly, executive director, BAAM
• Jackie Wilson, senior vice president, Provident State Bank
• Frank Gunsallus IV, account manager, BDK inc.
• Tom Mitchell, owner, Momma Maria’s Mediterranean Bistro
• Liza Ledford, executive director, Oxford Community Center
• Brandon Angell, partner, BSC Group LLC
• Betsy Griffin, advertising sales director, Star Democrat/APG Media
Additional board members serving current terms are Dr. Cliff Coppersmith, president, Chesapeake College; Arvin Singh, vice president, Strategy and Communications, UM Shore Regional Health; Bud Loscomb, vice president, Laser Letters; Sue Waite, director of Human Resources, Rauch inc.; Dr. Kelly Griffith, superintendent, Talbot County Public Schools; and Cassandra Vanhooser, director, Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism.
The Chamber of Commerce thanked the following board members for completing their appointed terms: Past Chairperson Debbie Walsworth, BSC Group, LLC; Past Chairperson Tracy Berrigan, Shore United Bank; Casey Baynard, Shore United Bank; and Dane Schriver, Bay Vanguard Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.