Talbot Department of Corrections Years of Service Awards recipients, from left, front row, are Cindy Green, 10 years; Luisa Stanley, 10 years; and Lisa Dukes, 15 years; back row, Council Vice President Pete Lesher; Melvin Wilson, 5 years; Vernon Cephas, 5 years; Councilmember Frank Divilio; and Terry Kokolis, director of the Department of Corrections. Not pictured: Raymond Conrad, 15 years, and Charles Taylor, 35 years.
Talbot Department of Emergency Services Years of Service Award recipients, from left, are Drew Dickerson, DES-EMS, 15 years; Ryan Kerr, DES-EMS, 5 years; Donna Haddaway, DES-911, 15 years; Tommy Haddaway, DES-Tech, 20 years; Council President Chuck Callahan, Council member Frank Divilio, and Council Vice President Pete Lesher. Not pictured: Sonya Burton, DES-911, 5 years; Scott Collins, DES-911, 5 years; Fred Jarrell, DES-911, 5 years; Melody Whitley, DES-911, 5 years; Cody Lomax, DES-911, 5 years; Ciana Dean, DES-911, 5 years; and Amanda Jones, DES-EMS, 5 years; Rachel Cox, DES-EMS, 5 Years; Ben Diefenderfer, DES-EMS, 15 years; Claude Joyner, DES-EMS, 15 years; Matt Lewis, DES-EMS, 15 years; and Jason Spies, DES-EMS, 20 years.
Roads Department Years of Service Award recipients, from the left, are Taylor Lowery, 5 years; Milton Cornish, 15 years; Kevin Wilson, 30 years; Brandon Brewer, 5 years; with Warren Edwards, Roads Superintendent; Council President Chuck Callahan; Council member Frank Divilio; and Council Vice President Pete Lesher.
Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office Years of Service Awards recipients, from left, are Karen Greene, 20 years; Scott Patterson, 35 years; Colin Carmello, 5 years; and Council member Frank Divilio. Not pictured: Ellen Grunden, 20 years.
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Years of Service Award recipients, from left, are Cpl. Jeffrey Smith, 5 years; Council President Chuck Callahan; Sheriff Joe Gamble; Major Scott Mergenthaler, 15 years; Council Vice President Pete Lesher; Council member Frank Divilio; and Sgt. Joey Timms, 15 years. Not pictured: Sgt. Ronald Crouch, 5 years; Deputy 1st Class Anthony Rounds, 5 years; and Cpl. Taylor Leeson, 10 years.
Parks and Recreation Department Years of Service Award recipients, from left, are Clay Stamp, county manager; Council Vice President Pete Lesher; David Larmore, 20 years; Emily Gilmore, 5 years; Council President Chuck Callahan, Council member Frank Divilio, and Preston Peper, director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS
Council member Frank Divilio, left, presents Derek West of the county’s information technology department with an award for 15 years of service.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Council member Frank Divilio, left, and Council Vice President Pete Lesher present the Planning and Zoning department’s Elisa Deflaux with an award for 20 years of service
EASTON — Talbot County government recently honored 43 county employees with awards for years of service. Like last year, awards were delivered to individual departments by Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan, Vice President Pete Lesher, Council member Frank Divilio and Clay Stamp, county manager.
Callahan said, “We have an extraordinary group of county employees who work selflessly to serve the citizens of our county. Honoring their years of service is one way we can thank them for their dedication, especially as they reach these significant milestones in their employment service with us. We applaud all county employees for continuing to step up through the pandemic and make Talbot County the special place that it is.”
The following Talbot County employees were honored:
35 Years of Service: Scott Patterson and Charles Taylor.
30 Years of Service: Kevin Wilson.
20 Years of Service: Tommy Haddaway, Jason Spies, Elisa Deflaux, David Larmore, Karen Greene and Ellen Grunden.
15 Years of Service: Lisa Dukes, Raymond Conrad, Drew Dickerson, Donna Haddaway, Ben Diefenderfer, Claude Joyner, Matt Lewis, Derek West, Milton Cornish, Sgt. Joey Timms, and Major Scott Mergenthaler.
10 Years of Service: Cindy Green, Luisa Stanley and Cpl. Taylor Leeson.
5 Years of Service: Melvin Wilson, Vernon Cephas, Ryan Kerr, Sonya Burton, Scott Collins, Fred Jarrell, Melody Whitley, Cody Lomax, Ciana Dean, Amanda Jones, Rachel Cox, Taylor Lowery, Brandon Brewer, Emily Gilmore, Cpl. Jeffrey Smith, Sgt. Ronald Crouch, Deputy 1st Class – Anthony Rounds, Colin Carmello, Ruth Drummer and Russell Lease.
