EASTON — Talbot County government recently honored 43 county employees with awards for years of service. Like last year, awards were delivered to individual departments by Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan, Vice President Pete Lesher, Council member Frank Divilio and Clay Stamp, county manager.

Callahan said, “We have an extraordinary group of county employees who work selflessly to serve the citizens of our county. Honoring their years of service is one way we can thank them for their dedication, especially as they reach these significant milestones in their employment service with us. We applaud all county employees for continuing to step up through the pandemic and make Talbot County the special place that it is.”

The following Talbot County employees were honored:

35 Years of Service: Scott Patterson and Charles Taylor.

30 Years of Service: Kevin Wilson.

20 Years of Service: Tommy Haddaway, Jason Spies, Elisa Deflaux, David Larmore, Karen Greene and Ellen Grunden.

15 Years of Service: Lisa Dukes, Raymond Conrad, Drew Dickerson, Donna Haddaway, Ben Diefenderfer, Claude Joyner, Matt Lewis, Derek West, Milton Cornish, Sgt. Joey Timms, and Major Scott Mergenthaler.

10 Years of Service: Cindy Green, Luisa Stanley and Cpl. Taylor Leeson.

5 Years of Service: Melvin Wilson, Vernon Cephas, Ryan Kerr, Sonya Burton, Scott Collins, Fred Jarrell, Melody Whitley, Cody Lomax, Ciana Dean, Amanda Jones, Rachel Cox, Taylor Lowery, Brandon Brewer, Emily Gilmore, Cpl. Jeffrey Smith, Sgt. Ronald Crouch, Deputy 1st Class – Anthony Rounds, Colin Carmello, Ruth Drummer and Russell Lease.

