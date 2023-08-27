EASTON — Knowing yourself and your limits, along with making time for self-care, are keys to success in navigating pivotal moments in life for some of Talbot County’s women business leaders.
Dozens packed the Avalon Theatre Wednesday morning to hear life stories and find inspiration in the Talbot County edition of the “Pivot: Conversations to Spark Change” summer speaker series.
Skillfully moderated by Beth Ann Dorman, president and CEO of For All Seasons, five panelists shared their takes on navigating daily demands, both professionally and personally, and mastering the skill and art of pivoting in their careers.
Learning how to not overextend beyond personal limits was a theme that rang true for all five panelists.
For Sarah Kilmon, the communications manager for Talbot County government, finding a balance between knowing when she’s able to contribute her time has been a significant part of the journey.
“I think the most important thing for me is just to set boundaries — and not to just set boundaries with your coworkers or your organizations or your friends, but also with yourself,” she said. “It’s to kind of recognize that you have limitations, and be honest with yourself of those limitations you have.”
Jaime Windon, founder and CEO of Lyon Rum, said she doesn’t think she’s yet learned how to recognize that she has limitations.
“I don’t do that very well — I have a habit of saying yes to everything, which I think everyone who knows me knows,” she said. “What I’ve tried to do better, maybe in the last year only, is make sure I’m saying yes to something that’s really just for me as well.”
Megan Cook, who took office as Easton’s first woman mayor in May, acknowledged that she’s only added to her load. But for her, scheduling things out and scaling back where she can has proven to help her juggle the chaos of life.
Echoing Cook’s comments, Kate Richards, the brand lead at Hill’s Drug Store and cofounder of Eastern Shore SUP, said scheduling time for a meeting with yourself is key to prioritizing responsibilities. And after a hectic period, giving yourself recovery time is essential.
“...If you don’t give yourself some recovery time where your plate is a little more empty or do something extra that’s going to nourish you, eventually, you’re going to pay a price for that,” she said. “It’s not sustainable.”
For Sharon Pepukayi, superintendent of Talbot County Public Schools, purposeful scheduling and knowing the power of “no” versus “yes” are ways to keep moving forward well.
“I do think it’s good to say, it’s okay to say, ‘it’s not okay,’ so it’s okay to not be OK,” she said, adding that she’s grown more comfortable with knowing when to take a break, reflect and reset.
Making time for self-care is important when working to balance everyday stress.
Taking time to be active, whether it’s a walk in the woods, paddling on the Chesapeake Bay or getting in time at the gym, have proven to be valuable ways of prioritizing mental wellness for Kilmon, Cook and Richards.
“Really starting your day and ending your day is important to me,” Cook said, explaining that she starts her mornings in the gym and closes out the evening walking with her husband. “(Those are) ways that I kind of recharge my soul.”
Being with others is energizing for Pepukayi, though she’s been escaping to the solitude of the water thanks to a kayak purchase. But as a new empty nester, she’s now finding time to take care of herself.
“My boys are older, so it’s just me, so I have that time — I don’t have to dash to do this or dash to do that, so I can think about ‘what am I going to do for myself.’”
Knowing what you truly need is also a key in being able to identify when to pivot in your career, according to the panelists.
For Kilmon, a feeling of not being supported and being unfulfilled led her to seriously consider a change in jobs in 2020. But when her boss simply gave her a raise she asked for without taking time to listen to her, it left her feeling unvalued, prompting her to leave.
“I think within that month I actually quit that job and started my business, where I was (then) feeling that I was valuing my work and valued the people I was working with,” she said. I was picking and choosing the groups that I wanted to work with based off of if they valued my expertise.”
As an elected official, Cook’s thoughts center on balancing the community’s vision with her own, so she’s learned to be comfortable with a juggling act of sorts.
“I have had to learn to put myself out there and to be comfortable with sharing kind of who I am and what my thoughts are,” she said. “But I can’t overestimate the support that you need, whether it’s from my family or my friends.”
Richards is learning to be “respectfully unapologetic” in juggling life during crucial pivoting moments.
“On the day to day, we have choices to make, and they’re all valuable to some degree,” she said. “There’s going to be an outcome, short-term, long-term; every one of those decisions is a pivot in itself, and it’s how you handle that is the result of how you’re going to feel about having made those decisions.”
She continued: “So, if you make a mistake, if the ball shatters on the floor, there you go. That’s your humanity, figure out how to do it correctly or do it differently the next time.”
“Don’t apologize all over yourself — learn the lesson,” Richards said. “If you have to say you’re sorry, say it one time, that’s all, and then move on.”
