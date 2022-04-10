STEVENSVILLE — A new Target opened on Kent Island April 3 fulfilling a need many shoppers had since the loss of Kmart in 2019.
“We’re excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Stevensville community,” said store director Sara Hazy.
Located off Thompson Creek Road in the Kent Landing Shopping Center, the 95,000 square foot facility includes a variety of household, entertainment, clothing and sporting items. Where Kmart had a garden area, Target has a grocery and produce area, complete with meat, milk, fruits and vegetables.
The new store also features both a CVS Pharmacy and a Starbucks, and shoppers on the go will be able to shop online before picking up their items from the property’s far right parking lot.
On March 31, Target hosted a soft opening where community members and political officials could tour the store — a first look and first chance to surf the shelves. Store leaders explained the location’s features and answered invitees’ questions.
Commissioner Jack Wilson welcomed Target representatives and thanked Queen Anne’s County Economic and Tourism Development Director Heather Tinelli for her efforts, noting the only thing harder in economic development than losing a store like Kmart is finding another to replace it. Wilson said the store is one of the county’s “big wins.”
Tinelli said reviving this kind of market was “imperative” for the community. She said the store, which will bring approximately 80 jobs, will act as a thriving focal point for people entering the county.
“The new Target has brought a lot of excitement for our community, and I expect the retailer will experience record-breaking sales numbers when they open their doors,” Tinelli said.
Connecting with community members online, first opinions were mostly positive as nearby residents were thankful to have a wide range of consumer items available without having to travel outside the county. The closest equivalent stores, in terms of product availability, are based in Easton and Annapolis.
“I think we are all super excited that Target is joining our little island and it’s a great opportunity for many new jobs,” said Claudia De Brun Boldyga of Stevensville. “We just can’t wait and are super grateful that they have chosen Kent Island to call their new home.”
“I’m a newer resident and I’m looking forward to checking it out,” said Deborah Levine of Stevensville. “I do like Target in comparison to other lower-priced department stores, and it will encourage me to stay local more often when shopping for housewares.”
Some locals expressed concern that the store will generate more traffic in the area — a persistent political concern for Kent Island residents. Others argued the Target would not bring any more cars to the area than the Kmart did.
“I’m not crazy about Target,” said Jean Howard of Stevensville. “But we need something there for quick items for locals since Kmart closed.”
Commissioner Jim Moran and other community members also said they were looking forward to the natural, economic sparring that comes with a major competitor like Target.
“I’m hopeful for a chance to maybe get some competition on prices on the island,” said Don Pisman.
According to Target’s corporate website, the company generated $106 billion in revenue in fiscal 2021.
