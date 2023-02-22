DENTON — There is a new business development coordinator working in the Caroline County Economic Development and Tourism Office. Kendall Teague has a resume that ranges from banking to selling furniture. She even avoided a disaster by not starting a new business in the face of the housing market bubble. In short, this local brings a lot of experience to this newly created job helping Caroline County businesses get started.
“My main focus is businesses that are already here or businesses that want to come to Caroline County. So, I am more of the attraction and retention of businesses to Caroline County. One of the biggest ways that people find us is we have an ad. There is also quite a bit of networking and partnerships throughout the county. We can also help organize paperwork and information together for a new business to apply,” she said.
Teague has some future plans in an effort to reach more people in the county. Informing the public of the help that is available to them seems like a good part of the effort. She is not new to the effort to help small businesses in Caroline County. Her boss, Debbie Bowden, director of economic development, said Teague will continue in the small business program supported by the American Rescue Plan Act. It came on line in June of 2022.
“It is not a new job. It is her job. We are proud to have her on the team because she brings so much experience to the position,” said Bowden.
“We are thinking of focusing on women-owned businesses and minority businesses, and we have resources for all types of businesses. We are in the planning stages. Lisa Twilley, who is the director of the Women’s Business Center, is on board with us. SBDC (Small Business Development Center) is also with us, of course,” Teague said.
Teague has had a multifaceted journey to get to this job. Each vocational stop on her way has prepared her for being able to help people. After finishing Towson University, she went straight to work in Baltimore’s financial sector at Legg Mason. Then she got the bug to open her own business.
“The Fells Point area was really taking off with the amount of retail stores that were moving in. I found a job as the back office, bookkeeper, payroll and sometimes manager of a furniture store in Fells Point. The owner operator took me under her wing and taught me how to pay Maryland taxes, how to pay employment taxes. How to gain credit with vendors. Where to go shopping for your merchandise. From A to Z, I worked for her for two and half years. So not only was I learning the ins and outs of running a small business, it was also gaining that social capital of the area and meeting other business owners of all types, shapes and sizes,” Teague said.
Social capital can mean a lot of things. Partially it is who can you call? Partially it is connections that can lead to betterment. It is also a reflection of you. Are you trustworthy and reliable? How can you plug into success no matter how humble? This special sauce applies to clothing boutiques and cake makers and any small business.
“I fell into some fundraising for the Visionary Art Museum and the Enoch Pratt Library. And this lead to my next profession, which was event planning for corporate and private events. I did everything from booking transportation to setting up entire trade shows. That was around 2009 and 2010. I also worked for a sports agency as their director of events. I moved back to Caroline County in 2016. I was an event planner for the Harbortown Resort and Hotel in St. Michaels. That morphed in to group sales for their hotel rooms,” she said.
Teague wanted to be clear that her new job is all about helping people in Caroline County. Starting a business can be stressful, but she has an action plan to help.
“When you are still in the initial stages, just developing your thoughts of what you want your business to be, we will shorten that action plan down to maybe three or four steps. Then we schedule another meeting and go down the checklist. You have to establish your business entity first before you can get a bank account and establish your tax accounts before you can even think of hiring anybody to work for you. So there is a timeline, but you can work on a couple of things all at once. Everyone who comes to our office will receive that checklist,” she said.
Businesses can reach Teague at 410-924-0370. The office has an online presence at carolinebusiness.com. And of course they have a Facebook page at facebook.com/carolinebusiness. Her email is KTeague@carolineMD.org
