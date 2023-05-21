QUEENSTOWN — Ten Eyck Brewing Company claimed a bronze award in the 2023 World Beer Cup, a global beer competition that evaluates beers from around the world and recognizes the most outstanding brewers and their beers.
Awards were given in 103 beer-style categories during the World Beer Cup award ceremony on May 10 at the Music City Center in Nashville.
Ten Eyck Brewing Company was awarded a bronze award in the International Dark Lager category for its Tmavé Pivo, a Czech-style Dark Lager. Translated from the Czech language, Tmavé Pivo literally means dark beer. Brewed with a variety of dark malts, the complexity of this lager manifests as neither bitter nor overly roasty. Cold fermented and lagered for weeks. Notes of toffee, milk chocolate and bread crust.
Ten Eyck Brewing Company is a 10-bbl microbrewery, located in Queenstown, that specializes in foeder-fermented lagers, IPAs and sour ales.
“Lagers are making a strong comeback, though some would say they never left. We are so proud to make Tmavé Pivo, it is a tap room favorite!” said Nicki Sener, Ten Eyck’s founder.
World Beer Cup winners were selected by an international panel of 272 beer judges from 26 countries. Widely regarded as the “Olympics of Beer,” the 2023 World Beer Cup featured 10,213 entries from 2,376 breweries in 51 countries.
“The World Beer Cup brings together the finest brewers and beers from around the globe and celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and passion for great beer,” said Chris Williams, World Beer Cup competition director. “Receiving a World Beer Cup award is a testament to quality and innovation, and we commend this year’s winners for setting the bar higher than ever.”
Presented by the Brewers Association, the World Beer Cup is held annually to celebrate the art and science of brewing by recognizing outstanding achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.