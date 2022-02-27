EASTON — On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 the Chesapeake Shores Chapter of Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) recognized Thad Waters as a graduate of the Leadership ABC Class of 2021 at their annual Holiday Gala held at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club in Stevensville.
Waters began his career with Willow Construction as a part-time intern during the summers of 2007 and 2008. Upon graduation from University of Maryland Eastern Shore with a degree in Construction Management, he was hired by Gilbane, a large national contracting firm. In 2013, Waters returned to the Eastern Shore and was welcomed back at Willow as a Project Engineer. His hard work and attention to detail was rewarded in 2015 when he was promoted to Project Manager. His most recent projects include Shore Regional Health; BAAM, a recreation and after school facility; Department of Social Services; Tractor Supply; Advance Auto; Enterprise Rental Center; Goodwill; Berlin Fire Station; and several multi-family projects.
Leadership ABC is a comprehensive 12-month program providing a focused track towards leadership and professional development geared toward young leaders under 40 within the Association. Each applicant possesses the dedication and desire to take the next step in excelling at their career and promoting the merit shop construction industry.
Mike Hiner, president of Willow Construction, said it has been rewarding to watch Waters develop into a leader and key member of the team.
“We’re very proud of everything Thad has accomplished,” Hiner said.
Willow Construction is one of the largest commercial construction companies on Delmarva. Headquartered in Easton, Maryland, Willow specializes in industrial, retail, office, medical, multi-family, and other commercial construction projects. The company’s work includes new construction, renovations, and pre-engineered buildings.
