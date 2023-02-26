CENTREVILLE — Sometimes life presents you with the most interesting opportunities and adventures at the most unusual times. For a Chester couple, Joseph Zagami and Alma Calcaño Zagami, those quintessential moments just keep on coming.
It all started when Joe and Alma met during the pandemic, and remarkably during the lockdown. Little did they know then that less than three years later they would become the owners of Centreville’s newest restaurant, The Alibi Gastropub. The Alibi opened at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 122 N. Commerce Street, formerly the location for O’Shucks Irish Pub.
“Initially when I came on board as the chef at O’Shucks I thought that I ultimately wanted to operate a food truck,” said Joe. “I enjoyed it there though and at that time things like generators and other supplies were hard to come by. When the opportunity to take over the location and become the owner of my own restaurant arose all the pieces seemed to fall into place.”
The couple worked as an efficient and effective team to meet an aggressive deadline to open The Alibi by mid-February. Joe focused on the menu, sourcing the best ingredients, reorganizing the kitchen and cooking/serving stations, as well as recruiting staff. All previous staff that worked at O’Shucks were invited to stay on.
Alma, an attorney who specializes in regulatory compliance and risk management, focused on the business licenses, permits, paperwork and inspections. She also enjoyed redecorating the restaurant, adding new lighting and décor, and some new furniture. Alma even worked with Project Flashback’s Dan Burris to cull some historic Centreville photos for the entryway to pay homage to the town and its evolution.
The new décor includes a mural envisioned by the couple and made reality by the local Ink or Dye Studio tattoo shop. This art piece highlights the new owners’ heritage, how their travels influenced Joe’s style of cooking, and how important it is for him to use fresh, local, seasonal ingredients to create homemade, from scratch, delicious dishes.
Joe is a classically trained chef who studied under a French master chef at the internationally acclaimed Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, who doesn’t have just one cooking style.
“My cooking initially comes from my classic French culinary training, but I traveled extensively throughout Europe and internationally, picking up culinary influences all along the way. I guess my style is eclectic with many international influences with a bit of a Southern flair as well,” he said.
For Alma it comes down to continuing the tradition of gastropubs, which originated in the 1990s to put an emphasis on food at pubs.
“When people ask what a gastropub is and what kind of food we serve, I say it’s a bar with really good food,” she said.
The Alibi Gastropub is open Wednesday through Sunday. The hours are noon to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; noon to midnight Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, email alibigastropub@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.