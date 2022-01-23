EASTON — The Arc Central Chesapeake Region announces the selection of Rauch inc. as the architectural firm for Port Street Commons, a planned mixed-use development in Easton. In addition to being the engineer on the project, Rauch inc. will support long-standing partner and general contractor BuilderGuru Contracting Inc | Gardiner & Gardiner Contracting LLC (BGC|G&G) as the schematic and design development phase begins in February 2022.
“We chose Rauch inc. to lead this next stage in The Arc’s expansion because of their comprehensive approach to site design and their long-standing relationship with the Easton community,” said Jonathon Rondeau, president and CEO of The Arc. “The selection of this premier local firm solidifies our commitment to making sure at least 25% of contracted services are from the Mid-Shore region.”
Port Street Commons, developed by The Arc’s subsidiary, Chesapeake Community Development, is slated to begin construction in spring 2023. The Mid-Shore Regional Council recently approved Port Street Commons as a project addition on the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy considering its important potential impact on filling known community needs.
The approximately 25,000 square foot facility will consist of office and program space, a behavioral health suite, and an accessible Community Hub as well as eight affordable housing units. The need for program space has increased as requests for The Arc’s support services have risen significantly since 2017.
“The Arc’s Port Street Commons plan brings much-needed services and employment to Easton. Rauch inc. is honored to have been selected to join The Arc team in bringing their vision of serving the Eastern Shore to life,” said Virginia Richardson, AIA vice-president, architecture, Rauch inc.
