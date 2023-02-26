EASTON — University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC, joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
Wilson earned her Associate of Science in Nursing from Chesapeake College in Wye Mills and her Master of Science – Family Nurse Practitioner from Walden University. Previously, she served as a family nurse practitioner for a local medical practice, and also served as a staff nurse for UM Shore Regional Health, Peninsula Regional Medical Center and Compass Regional Hospice.
Wood earned her Associate of Science in Nursing from Chesapeake College, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Wilmington College in New Castle, Del., and her Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner track from Chamberlain University in Addison, Ill. Her past experience includes working in maternity, medical-surgical, home health care, pain management, and radiation oncology. Wood is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Oncology Nursing Society, where she served as a board member for the Upper Eastern Shore chapter for two years.
Schreppel earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Salisbury University and her Master of Science –Family Nurse Practitioner from Walden University. Schreppel has worked at several area hospitals, including University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton as clinical nurse coordinator and charge nurse.
“We are fortunate to expand our primary care team on the Mid-Shore with excellent local talent,” said Timothy Shanahan, DO, Medical Director, UM SMG. “The addition of three highly qualified family nurse practitioners will help us better serve the needs of our community.”
To make an appointment with Wilson or Wood in Easton, call 410-820-4880. To make an appointment with Schreppel in Denton, call 410-479-5900.
