STEVENSVILLE — Thrive Mortgage, a nationwide independent mortgage bank, is excited to announce the company’s expansion into Maryland with the addition of industry veteran, Brian Logie. As a market leader, Logie will be leading branch growth and recruiting efforts along the Eastern Shore and surrounding areas.
“We are elated at the opportunity to bring our legendary lending experience to consumers in the Northeast Region,” said Marla Guillaume, director of multi-channel origination for Thrive. “Under Brian’s leadership, we expect to build a strong connection to Maryland’s Eastern and Western Shore communities and demonstrate first-hand what so much of the country already knows about our reputation for great service.”
At Thrive Mortgage, the company culture is frequently cited as a defining characteristic. This is exactly what attracted Logie to join.
“With over 20 years’ experience in a fluctuating Real Estate industry, I decided to join Thrive because their culture is exactly what this industry needs. My passion is building an exceptional lending experience for homeowners in our community, and Thrive embodies that concept,” Logie said.
Logie continued, “Homeownership is one of the major steppingstones to financial security, retirement planning and preparation, and establishing a legacy for your family. Financial literacy is invaluable, and I believe everyone deserves access to phenomenal support when purchasing their home. I’m excited to see the friends, neighbors, and colleagues of my home state ‘Thrive’!”
Thrive Mortgage is a rapidly growing mortgage lender based in the Austin, Texas area.
