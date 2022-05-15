EASTON — Tidewater Inn announces the grand reopening and official ribbon cutting of Terrasse Spa at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. Terrasse Spa is located inside the Tidewater Inn at 101 East Dover St., Easton.
Terrasse Spa initially opened in June 2020 in the midst of the global pandemic.
“It is time to come together as a community and truly celebrate Terrasse Spa as we officially open our doors to neighbors and guests,” said Steve Book, director of operations.
Experience a full-service luxury spa in the heart of downtown Easton. Terrasse Spa features four treatment rooms offering restorative massage, rejuvenating facials and invigorating body treatments. The Tidewater Inn had the vision to create a spa destination that awakens the senses by combining tranquility, relaxation and hospitality for locals and hotel guests.
Guests enter through a beautiful enclosed terrace on Dover Street into a tranquil reception area. Following check-in, guests are escorted to the women’s and men’s locker rooms to change into custom Frette robes before making their way to the relaxation lounge. Terrasse’s relaxation lounge features multiple seating clusters featuring chaise lounges shaped to follow the body’s contours and padded to cradle in comfort. Guests can enjoy light refreshments and snacks in the relaxation lounge before and after spa treatments. Licensed massage therapists and estheticians use the highest quality products for each service.
Terrasse Spa is hiring licensed massage therapists. Earn an average of $65 per hour as a massage therapist and extensive employee benefits including health insurance, 401k match, paid time off, accrued sick days, employee discounts, and more. Contact Book at sbook@tidewaterinn.com.
