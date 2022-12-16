EASTON — Easton Utilities Gas Department Manager Tucker Bullock recently graduated from the Shore Leadership Class of 2022.
“The Shore Leadership program offered such a great opportunity to combine leadership development with a deeper understanding of issues the Eastern Shore faces,” said Bullock in a press release from the utility.
Over the past nine months, the graduates participated in various sessions in Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, Worcester, Wicomico and the Lower Shore. Leadership development trainings included: emotional intelligence, transformational leadership, adaptability, managing energies, creativity, personal mission statements, the history of leadership development, building strengths, and coaching.
Each session also included a focus on learning more about specific Eastern Shore industries and issues including manufacturing, agriculture, legacy and the environment, education, workforce development and technology, tourism, the arts, and mental health.
Easton Utilities has been a strong supporter of the Shore Leadership program since its early years and have sent numerous employees through the program. “Between the lifelong connections made and the solid leadership development brought on by the exceptional facilitators, I believe this program will have a huge impact on my role at Easton Utilities,” Bullock said.
