CHESTERTOWN — Twigs and Teacups — an eclectic gift shop — has moved out of its Cross Street location while it undergoes renovations as part of business expansion.
For the several months that renovations are underway, Twigs will temporarily be at 217 High St.
In an interview earlier this month, Twigs owners Paul and Jayne Heckles and their daughter Erin explained the plans for Twigs moving forward.
The Heckles have owned Twigs and Teacups since July 2014. Paul Heckles said they purchased the store from the original “genius behind it,” April Marshall.
Paul Heckles said when they bought the business, they bought the building at the same time.
“We tried not to change it at all. In fact, a lot of people said they never realized it had new owners. That was the goal,” Paul Heckles said.
Twigs had been on the market for two years before the Heckles bought it. Erin Heckles moved to Chestertown from Oregon to run the shop.
“We’re lucky that most of the staff stayed. And April’s sister (Eugenia) still works for us,” Paul Heckles said. “We have that continuity.”
The High Street location — which the Heckles are calling “A Branch of Twigs” — should open next week, once all of the inventory is reorganized in the new space.
While the new space has an upstairs, they will only be using the first floor for Twigs.
In the smaller space, they may not be able to have all of their inventory on display, but instead have “representative” inventory with additional stock in the back.
Renovations at 111 S. Cross St. are partially funded by a $100,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Neighborhood BusinessWorks Program. The grant was received mid-2021.
In a letter of support for the DHCD grant, Chestertown Mayor David Foster said Twigs’ “innovative plan to double their shop’s floor space by expanding into the second floor and launching a website for online shopping will add immensely to the vital role they already play in Chestertown’s historic downtown.”
Jayne Heckles said the DHCD grant will help with furnishing, including a checkout system for the second floor and desks or computers they may need for the business.
As part of the renovations, Twigs will be expanding its retail space into the second floor of the Cross Street building, updating the interior and restoring the facade closer to its original look of a century ago.
The building at 111 S. Cross St. was constructed in 1922 and will be 100 years old this year.
“It just needs some TLC,” Jayne Heckles said of the building.
Paul Heckles said they have been working with an architect for three years to figure out the renovations for the building.
As part of the building’s remodel, there will be a new, open staircase against the right wall as well as an elevator in the back.
The ceiling on the second floor will be taken out, showing off the original rafters. In order to see those — and keep the building insulated — a new roof will be going atop the existing roof.
The new roof will have solar panels, which will power heat pumps for heating and cooling.
“That’s really bringing it into the 21st century,” Jayne Heckles said.
“And I think the solar panels are big enough, and there’s so many of them, that it’ll cover our electric costs and I think even give back to the grid,” Erin Heckles added.
Paul Heckles explained that instead of burning oil to heat the building, the renovations will “go green.”
The second floor will also hold public restrooms, which Twigs did not have before.
Erin Heckles said the renovations have several purposes: restoring some of the original features of the building while also modernizing it and adding their own twist.
“We’re getting it ready for its second hundred years, but paying homage to the first hundred years,” Paul Heckles said.
Not only will the building’s physical footprint expand, but the Heckles hope to build a website and move into online shopping as well.
Erin Heckles said having a website and the ability for online shopping is “keeping up with the trend of the world,” especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, Twigs takes out-of-area orders over the phone.
With a website, a buyer could look through the entire inventory themselves and pick exactly what they want.
While the plans for new inventory and what the second floor “will be” are not finalized, it will be “more of Twigs,” Jayne Heckles said.
“We’re not planning on doing Twigs downstairs and more of Twigs upstairs,” she added.
Some departments may expand and branch out, but there will be more and new things, not just repeated inventory on another floor.
The Heckles are planning for the renovations to be finished in early September.
You can keep up with the renovations at Twigs & Teacups on Facebook or @twigsandteacups on Instagram.
