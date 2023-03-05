EASTON — Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate Ralph Twilley on 45 years of service. Twilley began his career with the bank in February 1978 as a loan officer at the Commerce Street branch in Centreville and currently serves as the consumer underwriting manager in Easton.
With a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Salisbury University and a graduate of Maryland Banking School and Executive Maryland Banking School, Twilley has a wealth of lending experience to oversee the consumer and mortgage loan underwriting process.
“Ralph is always willing to assist customers and peers alike. He actively shares his experience and has an infectiously positive approach to people. We are thankful he has chosen to work with Shore United for 45 years,” said Shore United Bank Consumer Loan Manager David Allen.
“My job gives me the opportunity to mentor others, and in return, I am rewarded with knowing that I have helped someone,” said Twilley.
Twilley has volunteered his time and served on various boards over the life of his career with the local library, Little League, Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce and Mid-Shore Pro Bono.
Twilley said he enjoys spending his free time with his family and friends. He lives in Centreville with his wife Lorrie, and has four children, Christopher, Alyssa, Tiffaney and Dustin, and five grandchildren.
