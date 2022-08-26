UM Shore Regional Health adds Wilson to its leadership team

EASTON — Danielle M. Wilson, MSN, RN, NE-BC, has joined University of Maryland Shore Regional Health as director of patient care services operations.
Wilson has more than 17 years of experience in acute and chronic care management, nursing leadership and hospital administration.
Wilson began her career in 2005 at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where she served as a staff nurse in the orthopedics, neurology and vascular unit, nurse manager of the hospital’s Emergency Department Observation Unit and as director of nursing operations and service excellence.
She held several nursing leadership roles at Maryland-based hospitals including most recently as director of nursing innovation and evidence-based practice at University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Cheverly.
Wilson earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from University of Maryland School of Nursing and a Master of Science in nursing administration and leadership from Notre Dame of Maryland University, both in Baltimore.
She is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Leaders and held an at-large board member seat with the Maryland Organization of Nurse Leaders.
“We are thrilled to have Danielle join our SRH family. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team and will be supporting key initiatives in the care of our community,” Jenny Bowie, chief nursing officer and vice president, patient care services, UM Shore Regional Health, said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.