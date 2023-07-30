UM Shore Regional Health Golf Tournament set Aug. 28

EASTON — University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation has scheduled its annual golf tournament fundraiser for Monday, Aug. 28, at Talbot Country Club in Easton.
The UM Shore Regional Health Golf Tournament is one of the premier golfing events in the area, with lunch on the course followed by an awards reception. Foundation organizers plan to host 32 teams, with the goal of raising $80,000 for a Remote Patient Monitoring system for the UM Shore Medical Center at Easton hospital. RPM allows health data such as vitals and medication reminders to be transmitted between patients and providers.
“This state-of-the-art technology will allow providers to monitor patients remotely, which is especially critical in rural settings like the Eastern Shore,” said Ken Kozel, president and CEO, UM SRH. We are extremely grateful to all of our golfers and sponsors, who will help make this purchase possible.”
Over the last six years, UM Shore Medical Center at Easton has received support from the golf tournament benefiting the Requard Acute Care Rehabilitation Center, the Birthing Center, Cardiac Services, Intensive Care Unit, and Surgical Services.
The Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton is the lead sponsor of the tournament, with a generous gift of $25,000.
“The Auxiliary’s mission is to support Shore Medical Center at Easton through volunteer services and efforts to raise funds for the hospital,” said Liz Hannegan, Auxiliary president. The Foundation’s annual golf tournament is one that we are pleased to support.”
Additional sponsors include BluePoint Hospitality Group, Bullock Construction, Inc., Easton Utilities Commission, Farm Creek Insurance, LLC, Harbor House Seafood, Holiday Inn Express Cambridge, Kelly Distributors, Marshall Craft Associates, Inc., Miss Alice Ryan and Crew, Pep-Up, Inc. & Tri-Gas & Oil, Preston Ford Automotive Group, Shore United Bank-Easton, Susan and Jack Stoltz, Tidewater Anesthesia Associates, PA and Willow Construction, LLC.
Team registrations of $1,500 and sponsorships ranging from $500-$10,000 are available. Registrations will be accepted through Aug. 8.
The tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a single tee start. Lunch, snacks and beverages will be served on the course. Following the tournament, there will be a reception and awards ceremony along with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.
