EASTON – University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation has scheduled its annual golf tournament fundraiser for Monday, Aug. 30 at the Talbot Country Club in Easton.
Organizers plan to host 30 teams, with the goal of raising $80,000 for equipment needs for the Primary Stroke Center located in UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.
The UM Shore Regional Health Golf Tournament also includes lunch on the course followed by an awards reception.
The Primary Stroke Center designation is awarded by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems when standards are met to support better outcomes for stroke care. UM SMC at Easton has protocols in place to quickly assess and treat patients who arrive with signs or symptoms of a stroke. This includes notification by EMS providers prior to their arrival at the hospital.
Over the last six years, UM SMC at Easton has received support from the golf tournament benefiting other departments including the intensive care unit, cardiac services and the birthing center.
“Tournament sponsors are important to the success of the event because they enable local organizations to help purchase needed equipment for the Primary Stroke Center,” said F. Graham Lee, vice president, philanthropy for UM SRH. “For those who can’t participate in the tournament, sponsorships at the $500, $1,000, $2,500 or $5,000 levels provide an opportunity to invest in the health of our community.”
To date, sponsor organizations for this year’s tournament include Shore Bancshares, Bluepoint Hospitality Group, Choptank Transport, Tri Gas & Oil, Provident State Bank, Tidewater Anesthesia Associates, Bullock Construction, Queenstown Bank, the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton, WIN Transport, The Meoli Companies/ McDonald’s and Willow Construction.
For more information or to register, contact F. Graham Lee at UM Memorial Hospital Foundation, 410-822-1000, ext. 5509, or email grahamlee@umm.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.