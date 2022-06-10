(Left to right) Annie Graham, Lorraine Kelly, Mary Smith, and Connie Wallace represented the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton in 2021. This year the Auxiliary will once again be the lead sponsor for the Tournament, with ladies’ and men's teams enjoying a day of fun and friendship while supporting UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.
EASTON — University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation has scheduled its annual golf tournament fundraiser for Monday, August 22 at the Talbot Country Club in Easton.
The UM Shore Regional Health Golf Tournament is one of the premier golfing events in the area, with lunch on the course followed by an awards reception. Organizers plan to host 30 teams, with the goal of raising $80,000 for the hospital system's equipment needs.
"Tournament sponsors are very important to the success of the event because the support of local organizations helps ensure we maintain excellence in community health care," said William Brown, vice President of philanthropy for UM SRH. “For those who can’t participate in the tournament, sponsorships at the $500, $1,000, $2,500 or $5,000 levels provide an opportunity to invest in the health of our community.”
Sponsors include Preston Ford, Inc., Bluepoint Hospitality, Tri Gas & Oil, Tidewater Anesthesia Associates, Bullock Construction, Queenstown Bank, Reliable Pest Control, HKS Inc., and the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton.
The UM Shore Regional Health Golf Tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a single tee start. Lunch, snacks and beverages will be served on the course. Following the tournament, there will be a reception and awards ceremony along with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Team registration is $1,500 and limited to 30 teams.
For more information or to register, contact William Brown at UM Memorial Hospital Foundation, 410-822-1000, ext. 5509, or email William.Brown@umm.edu. Please RSVP by Monday, August 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.