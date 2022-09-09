EASTON – University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is launching a new interactive and six-session workshop series designed to help people who are living with chronic diseases.
The program aims to help participants manage their health. Classes will be offered virtually via WebEx from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Friday from Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. There is no charge for the course, but registration is limited to 12 participants.
Jeanette Jeffrey, a health educator at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, and Lisa McCoy, a family and consumer Sciences educator for the University of Maryland Extension will lead the community course.
The course “will offer guidance on nutrition, appropriate exercise, appropriate use of medications, pain and fatigue management, relaxation skills, dealing with depression, decision-making, action-planning and problem-solving, and communicating effectively with family, friends and health care providers,” according to a release from the regional hospital system.
UMSRH said the course can help participants and identify and navigate mental health challenges, reduce the number of sick days as well emergency room and hospital visits and better deal with pain levels.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 out of every 10 adults in the United States are living with a chronic disease,” said Jeffrey. “And 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have two or more chronic diseases, such as hypertension, arthritis, chronic pain, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, congestive heart failure, diabetes, kidney disease and other conditions that affect a person’s quality of life.”
Classes are open to anyone living with a chronic disease and caretakers are encouraged to participate, as well. To register, visit https://bit.ly/CDSM_UMMS.
