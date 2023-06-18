EASTON — University of Maryland Shore Medical Group — Women’s Health recently welcomed Janyne E. Althaus, MD, a University of Maryland School of Medicine perinatologist who specializes in managing high-risk pregnancies, and Abbie L. Fields, MD, a leading gynecologic oncologist with UM SOM. Althaus and Fields are seeing patients at the Easton-based practice at 522 Idlewild Avenue.


  

