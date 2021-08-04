EASTON — The University of Maryland Medical System Monday announced a $1.2 million commitment to address food insecurity issues in the communities across the state which are served by the organization’s 13 hospitals, including here on the Eastern Shore.
UMMS is working with the Maryland Food Bank, the Capital Area Food Bank, Moveable Feast and Meals on Wheels to provide directed grants and other resources to the most vulnerable individuals in targeted areas and help those who are hungry in our communities by supplying food and prepared meals. In most cases, the grants will be an extension of work that is already occurring in local communities.
This initiative falls under the System’s Corporate Social & Economic Justice workstream, which operates within the growing Diversion, Equity and Inclusion effort, and is one of several that UMMS will be focusing on to address social determinants of health. In addition to the financial commitment, members of the System’s workforce of more than 29,000 individuals will also have opportunities to volunteer, such as helping pack and/or distribute food in local communities.
“As anchor institutions in the communities we serve, we have a moral obligation to help people not only directly with their physical health needs, but helping them put food in their pantries and on their tables,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, president and CEO of UMMS. “Being secure with food is at the heart of, and one of the driving forces behind, an individual’s overall health.”
Prior to COVID-19, nearly 11% of Marylanders were food insecure, according to the organization Feed America, impacting some 380,000 individuals across the UMMS footprint, and the issue was exacerbated as a result of the pandemic.
“We are working with these organizations because they are focused on feeding the hungry now and also on developing broader long-term solutions to food insecurity challenges,” Suntha said. “Partnering with them will help ensure that our resources are used for the most measurable and innovative solutions possible.”
Carmen Del Guercio, president and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank, said, “As a hunger-relief organization that serves a majority of Maryland, we see great value in working with a similar statewide entity to broaden our reach and provide access to nutritious foods in areas of high need served by UMMS facilities. We look forward to working with UMMS to improve health outcomes among vulnerable populations, and hope this will be the start of a long-term partnership that leads to more opportunities to help Marylanders improve their lives through better nutrition.”
UMMS member organizations, including the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, have been working to address food insecurity issues in local communities and this aligns with those efforts on a systemwide scale.
UM SRH has a long history of working alongside local organizations and food banks to collect and distribute food to families in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. Prior to COVID-19, over 20,000 Mid-Shore residents were estimated to be food insecure. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, UM SRH partnered with the Maryland Food Bank Eastern Shore to help address food insecurity challenges impacting Eastern Shore Marylanders, providing approximately 15,000 nourishing meals, contributing to the overall health and well-being of the community.
“I am deeply concerned about access to food for our most vulnerable populations — children and the elderly,” said Ken Kozel, president and CEO of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health. “Many studies have shown food insecurity among children has adverse health effects, including increased rates of iron-deficiency anemia, acute infection, chronic illness, and developmental and mental health problems. Among adults, food insecurity is associated with such health risks as cardiovascular risk factors and hypertension. Shore Health is happy to support the fight against hunger during this unprecedented time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.