CHESTERTOWN — The Upper Shore Regional Council has hired Maureen O’Shea Fitzgerald as manager of grants and programs. In this position, Fitzgerald will oversee the execution of the $10 million Rural Maryland Economic Fund Grant, awarded to the USRC by the State of Maryland.
The primary objective of this grant is to stimulate economic activity, private sector investment, and job opportunities in the region. Through collaborative efforts to determine funding priorities on the Upper Shore, USRC will advance a wide range of projects within Kent, Cecil, and Queen Anne’s counties and the region at large. Fitzgerald’s role will contribute to fostering regional economic development and enhancing the overall quality of life.
“We are thrilled to welcome Maureen O’Shea Fitzgerald to our organization,” said Susan O’Neill, executive director. “With her profound commitment to the community, Maureen is well prepared to spearhead the Rural Maryland Economic Fund Grant. Maureen is eager to assist the counties in our region in addressing economic and infrastructure challenges. As an organization dedicated to building stronger communities, I am excited to collaborate with her and see the positive impact she will have on the growth and development of the Upper Shore region.”
Fitzgerald brings over a decade of experience in real estate and agriculture to her new role. She also serves as a real estate agent for Long & Foster Companies, catering to northern Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania and Cecil County in Maryland, a position she has held since 2013.
Most recently, Fitzgerald served as an agriculture specialist for the Cecil County Government for four years. In that capacity, she took the lead in supporting the county’s farmers, raising awareness about the importance of agriculture and strengthening the local economy.
During her tenure, Fitzgerald developed new programming, implemented effective marketing strategies, and organized events that significantly elevated the county’s involvement in the agriculture community, fostering the growth of this vital business sector.
“With my extensive experience and active involvement in Cecil County over the years, I am excited to embark on the next phase of my career with the Upper Shore Regional Council to expand my impact,” Fitzgerald said. “I am dedicated to planning and implementing programs that improve the quality of life for residents, businesses, and the overall landscape of the counties and beyond.”
