GAITHERSBURG — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding a $1.6 million biofuel infrastructure grant to Royal Farms to expand the availability of higher-blend renewable biofuels for people in rural Delaware and Maryland, according to an April 12 news release from USDA Rural Development.
The award is being made under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.
The investment will increase the availability of biofuels derived from U.S. agricultural products by 40 million gallons annually and will prioritize climate-smart solutions that will help people in rural communities “build back better,” the news release states.
Royal Farms will use the grant to install 110 dispensers at 17 fueling stations in Hanover, Hyattsville, Upper Marlboro, Pikesville, Frederick, Catonsville, White Marsh, Baltimore, Glen Burnie, Windsor Mill, Capitol Heights and Odenton in Maryland and Bear in Delaware.
The Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program is intended to increase significantly the availability of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel by expanding the infrastructure for renewable fuels derived from U.S. agricultural products.
Through this program, USDA helps transportation fueling and biodiesel distribution facilities offer higher ethanol and biodiesel blends to customers by sharing the costs to install fuel pumps, equipment and infrastructure.
