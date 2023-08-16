ANNAPOLIS — The United States Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $3.8 million from its Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program to the Maryland Agricultural Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation to finance the start-up and expansion of independent meat and poultry processing facilities in Maryland. MARBIDCO is a quasi-governmental economic development and financial intermediary organization with a mission to serve the commercial farming, forestry and seafood industries of Maryland.
The USDA Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program awards funds to financial intermediaries, like MARBIDCO, in the form of a grant to allow them to establish specialized revolving loan programs. The objective of the MPILP is to strengthen the financing capacity for small- and mid-sized independent meat processors, and to create a more resilient, diverse, and secure U.S. food supply chain.
MARBIDCO is supplementing the USDA grant with another $1.3 million of its own funds to establish a special pool of lending capital of approximately $5 million. The Maryland Livestock Processing Loan Fund is designed to assist with the expansion of livestock and blue catfish processing capacity in Maryland. Farmers raising cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs still are facing very long lead times to get their animals processed, while blue catfish is an invasive fish species in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries that is having a very detrimental impact on other species of fish and shellfish. Increasing commercial harvest and consumption of these catfish is one way to significantly reduce their numbers.
Businesses engaged in the processing of livestock, or the invasive blue catfish can apply for a Maryland Livestock Processing Loan, which may also include an equity incentive grant of up to 10% of the project cost. Loan and grant proceeds can be used to purchase livestock processing and cold storage equipment, build or upgrade meat processing facilities, as well as purchase real estate on which the livestock processing activity will occur.
MARBIDCO’s Livestock Processing Loan Fund can offer standalone financing or work in conjunction with other financing provided by commercial lenders.
“This should be an incredible win for Maryland. The addition of new or significantly expanded meat processing facilities will positively impact many people within the food supply chain, from farmers and commercial fisherman to consumer’s tables with these locally produced protein products,” said MARBIDCO Executive Director Steve McHenry. “We are delighted to be a USDA grant recipient, and we want to thank the Maryland Department of Agriculture and our State’s entire Congressional Delegation for their support of our application in what was a very competitive nationwide process.”
Loan amounts can range from a minimum of $250,000 up to a maximum of $2,500,000. MARBIDCO will charge a below-market fixed interest rate of 4% and will work cooperatively with borrowers on establishing other appropriate loan terms and conditions. An equity contribution of at least 7.5% of a project’s total cost is required by the borrower (which can be matched dollar-for-dollar with a grant, not to exceed 10% of the project’s total cost). The available equity grant match is coming from special funds appropriated to MARBIDCO by the State of Maryland to help enhance livestock processing capacity and cut down on long wait times.
Further information and the program application form is available on MARBIDCO’s website: www.marbidco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.