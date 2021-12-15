In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Veterinary Medical Center in Easton, veterinarians Dean Tyson and Elizabeth “Dee Dee” Callahan, left, present a check of $5,000 to Tuckahoe Equestrian Center members Karen Mack-Jones (who also works at VMC as Equine Coordinator), President Linda Middleton and Treasurer Stacy Frank, on Nov. 30. The funds will be used to build an indoor bathroom and shower facility at the show grounds.
QUEEN ANNE — Veterinary Medical Center of Easton longtime veterinarians Dean Tyson and Elizabeth “Dee-Dee” Callahan made a donation of $5,000 to the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center in Queen Anne on Nov. 30. There to gratefully receive the check were Tuckahoe Equestrian Center representatives, President Linda Middleton, Treasurer Stacy Frank and board member Karen Mack-Jones (who also works at VMC as equine coordinator and IT specialist).
VMC was founded to service the Mid-Shore area 40 years ago. Callahan said, “We’re making this donation in celebration of our 40th year of service to the community.”
Tyson and Callahan are both graduates of Virginia Tech University Veterinary School. In past years, they have made donations like this to care for service dogs within the area and families in need at Christmas time.
Callahan added, “We think this is a fitting gift to TEC from us, contributing to our legacy of giving to those in need.”
Frank said, “This donation will go to building a wash rack for the horses outside the barn at Tuckahoe Equestrian Center. We have no wash rack currently to rinse the horses off when needed. So, this will provide a place to do that. We’re very thankful to Dr. Tyson and Dr. Callahan for their donation.”
