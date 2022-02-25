EASTON — Aurora Vines & Vibes pipes in classic rock like REO Speedwagon for those who make lunch a verb and love to drink a glass of wine with a yummy salad. There is an industrial boho vibe that pervades this eatery. Exposed brick and chunky wooden tables are filled with friends chatting. There is also boutique for parallel noshing and shopping.
Whether going for a glass of wine, a pot of tea with some homemade scones, or a full lunch, Aurora has you covered. And if you like to wander before you are seated or between courses, there is a full retail experience to be had. Summery hats, high-end jams, blouses and fully curated charcuterie boards vie with wine racks and designer candles.
One of the patrons was overheard saying “Food, wine and shopping all in one place. What more could you ask for? You girls leaving? I am going to shop for a bit.”
Some Oxford Garden Club ladies just had a delightful lunch and were now "looking around, just for fun" — said with a wink. Many of the them were repeat customers. Rhapsodic words like "to die for" and "delish" floated out.
There was a woman in the tea room who had gotten hibiscus mint tea, while her tea mate had gotten passionfruit peach. Their tiered pastry stand was loaded with freshly made delectables including carrot cake. All of it was just a gesture of the hand away from consumption.
The mastermind behind all of this comfort-inducing food and immaculate vibes is Amy Betts. She wants tea to be a slower experience than the lunch rush — tea is served at 1 p.m. on Thursdays and reservations are required. Once a month, tea is offered on a Sunday.
“We make everything in-house and fresh. We have scones and Devonshire Cream. It is delicious and we make it ourselves. We have really pretty Victorian teapots and tea cups,” she said.
Aurora also serves brunch on the weekends. They have 10 different flavored juices to put in a mimosa.
"Brunch is Friday, Saturday and Sunday and we do waffle and pancake boards," Betts said. "It is like a big cutting board full of pancakes and waffles. Devonshire creams, syrups and fresh fruits. People also love our Creme Brulee french toast. We do bottomless mimosas on the weekends. People like playing with the different juices and purees that we have. March 1 will be our new menu with expanded proteins. We will be adding bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches. Ham, egg and cheese. Scrapple egg and cheese. We have avocado toast and acai bowls for our lighter menu items with spring and summer coming."
“We opened for retail in October. Then we opened for food and wine and cocktails in November. We have a nice little cocktail menu. I had a retail shop in Dorchester County for five years. It was similar to this but at a much smaller scale. My building sold in May so that put me on the prowl to start looking for a new location. I started looking in Talbot and found this place and just fell in love with it,” she said.
Bringing her years of retail experience, she has also created a women’s boutique within her restaurant.
“We have women’s boutique where we offer clothing, jewelry, scarves, purses and all kinds of accessories. The ladies love coming in and while they are waiting for their food, they’ll shop. We have 'Mercantile' in the back. That is run by my friend Pam. That has a lot of jams and jellies and gift items. I use her items for my charcuterie boards,” she said.
Never laying still, this entrepreneur offers the space and her nine employees for private parties too.
“Our private events have been really busy,” she said. “I think because we are a smaller venue, we have found people looking for a 20-to-40 people venue. Birthday parties, baby showers, engagement parties. You name it, we are booked for the next few months. I only do those on Sundays. It is ladies night every first Thursday of every month. We do live music and have a local artist to do some acoustic. We do half price bottles of wine that night.”
Although this whole effort is built towards women, they do not discriminate against men.
“For the most part it is mostly women right now. Guys will come in for brunch on the weekend,” she said.
Aurora is prepared to satisfy anyone's palate. They have their own in-house sommelier, Nick Persico. He has traveled extensively learning about wine. They also have a full-time barista.
“We like our Boho,” she said. “We love our plants. We have plants everywhere. We want a really nice relaxed environment where people can come with your laptop and have a glass of wine and just chill or come with a group of friends. We have a book club that meets the third Tuesday of each month. You can have a cup of coffee if you prefer. We use Rise Up coffee. We have fresh baked goods every day. Blueberry muffins, brownies, fresh scones. Pistachio vanilla bundt cake. We have a bundt cake of the day, everyday. We serve Joseph’s Cheesecakes too.”
Betts said that her best seller is her house made chicken salad with grapes and served on ciabatta or a salad.
Their spring/summer hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday it is 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday's hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aurora Vines & Vibes is at 342 North Aurora Street across the street from Sprout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.