ANNAPOLIS — Virginia ranks as the top U.S. state for business — and Maryland was the most improved in new CNBC economic rankings released Tuesday.
Maryland ranked 12th overall in the CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” rankings. The state ranked 31st in the same rankings in 2019.
The business network ranks states based on business and living costs, innovation, access to capital, workforce, infrastructure and education.
Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican eyeing a potential presidential run in 2024, hailed Maryland jumping in the much-watched economic development rankings.
“‘Maryland is open for business’ hasn’t just been our slogan—we have changed the entire mission of state government to be unabashedly pro-jobs, and delivered one of the biggest economic turnarounds in America,” Hogan said.
Maryland ranked 8th for infrastructure up from 41st in 2019. Modernization of the state’s power grid, work to close the digital divide (including on the Eastern Shore) and reliability of power all helped improve Maryland’s ranking.
Virginia ranked first for its economic and business climate, according to CNBC. North Carolina, Utah, Texas and Tennessee round out the top five.
Alaska, Hawaii, Maine and West Virginia are the bottom ranking states. Delaware ranks 27th while Florida, New York and California come in at 17th, 22nd and 33rd, respectively. Delaware ranked 38th in CNBC’s 2019 rankings.
