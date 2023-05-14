EASTON — Lane Engineering, LLC recently announced that Brittany Marvel Wallace, P.E. has passed the State of Maryland Professional Engineers Exam and is now a licensed professional engineer with the firm.
Wallace obtained her B.S. in Civil Engineering Technology at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte campus, and has been with Lane Engineering since July 2014 as a design engineer.
The newly minted engineer grew up in Easton, where she decided to pursue a career in civil engineering after taking drafting classes in middle and high school and working alongside her dad who owns a local construction company, Marvel Construction.
Wallace continues to live locally with her husband, Richard “Scottie” Wallace, and sons Archer and Lochlan.
She enjoys spending time with her family, working on home projects and volunteering at her church, and she is also a member of the ladies ‘auxiliary at the Cordova Fire Association.
“Brittany is a dedicated engineer with attention to detail. I believe I can speak on behalf of us all at Lane Engineering of how proud we are of her achievement and are looking forward to her continued professional growth,” said Lane Engineer Vice President Tim Glass.
Lane Engineering is a local multi-disciplined firm with offices in Easton, Centreville and Cambridge, offering civil engineering, land planning, land surveying, environmental, marine and construction management services to clients across the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.