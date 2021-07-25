CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners on July 13 approved Ordinace 20-05, which expands the boundaries of the Kent Narrows Commercial Management and Waterfront Improvement District to include land currently owned by Lippincott Sailing Yachts Inc., Parcel 607, Grid 20, Map 58D, as shown on the Queen Anne’s County Sectional Zoning Maps. The change becomes effective Aug. 28.
