EASTON — Local veterans were honored by Eglseder Wealth Management Group during their third annual veterans barbecue held on Flag Day at Eglseder Wealth’s offices in Easton.
Eglseder Wealth Management Group hosts this client event every June to celebrate and honor veterans and their families. Represented at the event included veterans from the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, National Guard and Navy.
“This old-fashioned BBQ is one of our favorite events to host each year,” Eglseder Wealth Management Group President Scott Eglseder said. “We are very happy to show, even in this small way, how much we value and appreciate those amongst us who have sacrificed for our country.”
While veterans met and mingled, Eglseder staff helped to serve up handmade burgers from Frase’s Meat Shop in Preston, salads and fruits provided by the local Acme market, beer and wine from Town and Country Liquors, and fresh, homemade brownies from Rusticana Pizza.
“We are committed to supporting local businesses and organizations in everything we do,” says Eglseder, who is a Talbot County native. “So involving local vendors for our events is as important to us as is the fundraising we do for local charities, including our current push raising funds for Operation Christmas Spirit.”
Eglseder said his late brother, Kurt, was an inspiration for hosting this annual event. Kurt was a staple in Easton before his death in 2016. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and completed his Navy career as an officer aboard two ballistic missile submarines, the USS Henry L. Stimson and the USS Mariano G. Vallejo.
“Kurt was a big part of our lives and that of the Easton community,” Eglseder said. “Our hearts are in this event as we include and honor him and other veterans that are no longer with us as well.”
