CHESTERTOWN — Welcome Home, a store with goods for “everyday living,” including cooking, dining and entertaining at home, celebrated its fifth anniversary Feb. 4.
Owner Jennifer Baker described the inventory in her downtown Chestertown store as “pretty but pragmatic” with a mix of products from large and independent producers at a reasonable price.
To celebrate this anniversary, and give back to the community, owners Baker and John Laucik decided to donate 5% of gross sales from the store and online from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14 to the Kent County High School culinary arts program.
Baker said the program works with high school students to get them culinary certified. It also partners with local businesses to provide students with internships and other real-world culinary and hospitality experience to show that as a viable career path in Kent County.
Baker said they decided to donate because they believe in what culinary arts teacher John Keller is doing with the program.
“It’s wonderful for our students to know they have such strong supporters in our community,” Keller said in a news release.
Culinary arts is one of the Career and Technology pathways at Kent County High School.
Baker and Laucik also own and operate Chester River Wine and Cheese, 117 S. Cross St., Chestertown, and Welcome Home Annapolis, 64 State Circle, Annapolis.
Baker said January through March is a slower time for small businesses, which makes it an opportune time to refresh stock and to see what is actually in the store.
Over the last five years, Laucik said Welcome Home has expanded its selection of self-care products as well as mixes and ingredients, paring ingredients and the tools needed to make them.
The business’ website, www.welcomehomemarkets.com, is also new, having been built with COVID-19-related funds allocated to Kent County Tourism and Economic Development.
Baker said website sales are often large enough to cover much of the business’ operating costs, allowing more growth and thereby improving its stability long term.
Over the course of the next five years, Baker said they hope to expand the business, both in Chestertown and Annapolis, with Kent County as a “home base.”
She said they hope to invest in additional table-scaping items, including linens and tableware, and expand a regional culinary focus with cookbooks and corresponding ingredients.
