Wendy Palmer named new Y executive director in Easton

EASTON —The YMCA of the Chesapeake Thursday announced Wendy Palmer as its new Easton executive director. She will oversee both Easton Family YMCA locations: Peachblossom Avenue and Washington Street. She assumed her new role earlier this month following the departure of Derek White, who accepted a CEO position with the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley in Wisconsin.
Prior to this promotion, Palmer was the director of operations of the Easton Family YMCA at Washington and most recently served as the as the Easton associate executive director, where she took on the added responsibilities of health and wellness programs and member services for both Easton branches.
“It’s rare to find someone so committed to the service of others like Wendy,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “Her passion for strengthening our community is an inspiration to everyone fortunate enough to work alongside her. She’s the perfect choice to lead the Easton Family YMCA at Peachblossom and the Y at Washington.”
Palmer’s journey with the YMCA began when she was an active member and fitness instructor at Cross Courts Athletic Club, which was purchased by the YMCA of the Chesapeake in 2016 and then became the Easton Family YMCA at Washington in 2017. Palmer was soon hired as the Director of Operations of that facility and played a leading role in its successful transition to a Y and the new home for the YMCAs chronic disease programs such as LiveSTRONG, Enhance Fitness and Rock Steady for Parkinson’s.
When asked what she’s most excited about in this new position, Palmer said, “I celebrated my fifth year with the YMCA in April this year. Working for YMCA has become my life’s joy. I can’t imagine doing anything other than serving our community the way we do. We are so very blessed in Talbot County to have so many fabulous partners that want to do great work. I look forward to building on those partnerships to have love and show love to everyone in our community.”
Palmer lives in Trappe with Dan, her husband of 28 years. Together they have two adult daughters, Madeline and Carly. Palmer is also the former co-owner of Latitude 38 and the Masthead restaurants in Oxford.
