Wendy Palmer named new Y executive director in Easton

Wendy Palmer has been promoted to executive director of the Easton Family YMCA.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON —The YMCA of the Chesapeake Thursday announced Wendy Palmer as its new Easton executive director. She will oversee both Easton Family YMCA locations: Peachblossom Avenue and Washington Street. She assumed her new role earlier this month following the departure of Derek White, who accepted a CEO position with the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley in Wisconsin.

