What’s Good LLC celebrates first year of helping nonprofits

EASTON — When Jayme Dingler was younger, she aspired to be a rock star. One thing she knew for sure was that when she was rich and famous, she would use her fortune and platform to help people. While international fame and wealth eluded her, fortune was still on her side when she landed here on the Mid-Shore. Now, she is still singing (you can find her performing at venues around Shore under her stage name Jayme D), but more importantly, she is living her dream of helping people through her company, What’s Good LLC, which recently celebrated its first year in business.
It was quite a journey to get to this moment. Before moving into the nonprofit sector, Dingler was working in financial services as a sales assistant at a local brokerage firm. She and her colleagues would occasionally provide dinner for Talbot Interfaith Shelter, which, at the time, was a rotating cold weather homeless shelter housing five people at once. Her boss was on TIS’ Board of Directors. When the organization was looking for new board members, he encouraged her to apply, and she was invited to join.
As someone who has always had a knack for creativity, Dingler signed up to be on the shelter’s Communications Committee. Not long after she joined the board, the organization was presented with the opportunity to purchase a former bed and breakfast in downtown Easton and establish a permanent shelter facility. Around that same time, the head of the Communications Committee stepped down, and Dingler got a crash course in public relations during a very challenging time. The shelter was ultimately awarded its permit to operate and opened its doors at the end of 2014.
As the shelter grew to include transitional apartments and a program that offered a path from homelessness to self-sufficiency, Dingler’s passion for the mission — and for marketing and fundraising — also grew. When TIS decided it was time to hire someone to help with marketing and fundraising, she jumped at the opportunity. She started out as the marketing and communications director in 2017, but by the beginning of the next fiscal year, she had graduated into the role of marketing and development director.
Over the next three years, the shelter expanded rapidly, including purchasing a second shelter facility. In that time, Dingler helped TIS grow from a $300,000 organization to a $1 million+ organization.
When COVID-19 hit, while still working for TIS, Dingler began receiving calls from other organizations in need of advice and guidance. She realized that she could make a larger impact on the community if she were able to assist multiple organizations at once. On June 30, 2021, Jayme spent her last day as the marketing and development director for Talbot Interfaith Shelter, and on July 1, What’s Good LLC was born.
Dingler currently works with seven local nonprofits (including TIS, which she said will always be of great importance to her), providing a range of assistance including full-service marketing support, development strategy, event planning assistance, fundraising training and more. She is thrilled with the success that What’s Good and its clients have enjoyed over the past year.
“It has been a truly fulfilling year,” she said. “Being able to work with so many worthy organizations and to watch their progress makes my heart so full. It’s pretty amazing that this is what I get to do for a living.”
Dingler’s clients are feeling the love for What’s Good, too. Cristy Morrell, executive director of Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, had this to say: “Jayme is professional, knowledgeable, and extremely creative which makes working with her an absolute pleasure. I have found Jayme responsive to our organization’s myriad of needs and her ideas and execution are always spot on. I can’t recommend Jayme and What’s Good enough.”
There is one more thing that Dingler is very proud of accomplishing this year. She wrote and published a book called “The Itty Bitty Book of Nonprofit Fundraising: Tips for Board Members from a Development Director who hates asking people for money.”
One of her favorite parts of being a marketing and development director was building relationships with the TIS Board of Directors. As is typical with most nonprofit organizations, fundraising is a very scary and off-putting topic. Dingler was seeking a book to present as a gift for TIS’ Board that would reinforce the fundamentals of fundraising and break it down to something that was easy, accessible, and maybe even a little fun. When she couldn’t find it, she decided to write it.
“The Itty Bitty Book” is indeed itty bitty. It’s a quick read that breaks fundraising down to the basics in an engaging way.
“It’s a long-winded title for a very short and sweet book,” Dingler said. “I’ve been very encouraged by the response. I see people purchasing the book for their nonprofit boards and have even heard stories of board members volunteering to lead a discussion about the concepts in the book at special board sessions. I’m so glad that people are finding value in something I’ve created, and I hope it helps many organizations to raise the money they need to make our world a better place.”
When asked how she feels about celebrating the first anniversary of her business, Dingler harkened back to those early days as a dreamer.
“I didn’t quite become a famous rock star,” she said, “but I got to see a much more important dream come true. Every day, I get to help people be ‘What’s Good’ in the world. And that totally rocks.”
To learn more about What’s Good LLC or purchase “The Itty Bitty Book of Nonprofit Fundraising,” visit bewhatsgood.com. “The Itty Bitty Book” can also be found on Amazon and Kindle.
