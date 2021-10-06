DENTON — Although What’s New Shop in Denton on 224 Market Street has moved five times in its 40 years, it has been in continuous use. Owner Janice Clere and her What’s New Shop are a downtown fixture.
Lots of things turn 40. Marriages, cars, baseball teams, but how many times does a community hub turn 40? How often does a small town shop last that long?
Sometimes referred to as the Bible bookstore, or the card store, the What’s New Shop offers a wide array of items and services that have gained the business a loyal customer base.
“I just love them (community members) when they come in. I do this because I love what I do,” she said.
“We sell Bibles and books, T-shirts, clergy shirts, cards, boxed individual jewelry. Lots of pictures. I also have services like bill pay, faxes and copies. (Employee) Rose Gleockler and I are both notaries. I do several faxes a day,” she said.
This store offers upbeat gifts. Many, but not all, have a Christian theme. Clere caters to local churches, offering everything from bulletin covers and baptismal certificates to worship music and robes.
Clere said, “I will say this, Carl, my husband, has been the most supportive man in the world. He supports me 100%. He rarely comes down except to fix stuff. That’s how it has worked or otherwise I would have had to go out and get a job.”
In a post on social media about the store’s 40th anniversary, Clere wrote, “There are many times of laughter, some tears and prayer in here. I so appreciate all our loyal customers, and Churches for supporting us for so many years. Can’t believe it has been this long. I really appreciate Carl (my husband) for believing in me and being so supportive. It has not always been easy, but he has always been there for me. I also so appreciate Rose for being such a great support and help. God has found favor on our store and we are looking forward to more years to come. Love ya all. Please remember to shop local as much as you can.”
The downtown area has seen many changes over the years, she said.
“I think it is sad when you look at downtown Denton. We have lost a lot of retail,” Clere said. “We all get along really well — all the owners of the different stores. We have one owner for almost half of this town. He’s awesome. I have rented from him for 35 years.”
Gleockler, who works part time, has been with Clere for 25 years and does the purchasing. Clere says Gleockler could run the store, no problem.
“I have customers that like to look, touch and just walk around. Just enjoy the music,” said Clere.
She said there is a need for a Christian bookstore, and that hers is about the only one left in the county.
Although technically she cannot give advice or therapy, lots of community members come to talk things out. She is sort of the sunny grandmother we all wish we had. She may have white hair, but she is in no way close to retired.
She also hosts book signings with authors who embody the What’s New Shop ethos. One was inspirational author Amanda Showell, who wrote “Be You Bravely.” Another was Phyllis Dodd, LCSW, who is a bilingual social worker who works with refugees. She wrote the non-fiction book, “Love Has No Borders: True Stories of Desperation as Seen by a Social Worker.” Both of these authors look at adversity and find their faith strengthened in the process.
The store has music and jewelry and coffee mugs with sayings on them. There are orderly but chock-full aisles that take you from the front to the back of the store. There are posters, CDs and a plethora of knickknacks, like little figurines and inspirational signs.
Clere is a firm believer in shopping locally. It makes a street come alive, which keeps a town alive, she said.
That is how much she believes in the store. After 40 years it’s not a job, it is a calling, she said.
