Willow Construction welcomed clients, industry partners, friends, family, and community members for an open house ceremony commemorating its 50th anniversary on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The well-attended event was held at Willow’s headquarters in Easton, Maryland. Attendees enjoyed light refreshments and music and heard members of the Willow leadership speak about the company’s long history in the Delmarva region.
Willow Construction has become a fixture on the Eastern Shore, building high-profile projects throughout Delmarva. Presently, Willow employs 37 associates and provides work to hundreds of contracted craft professionals. The company serves a wide range of industries including health care, religious institutions, manufacturing, schools, corporate clients, car dealerships, recreational facilities, banks and more.
In his opening remarks, Willow Construction President Michael Hiner thanked attendees, paid homage to friend and company founder William “Bill” Ditman, and discussed Willow’s impact on the Delmarva region over the last five decades. He emphasized the importance of the company’s core value, integrity.
“Our motto, ‘Integrity…the foundation of every Willow project since 1973,’ says it all,” Hiner said. “Bill Ditman used the word integrity a lot; in each of our trainings, in each of our sessions, integrity meant everything to him. And what that means is complete honesty. And when something goes wrong, it’s our job to find a solution for that problem and to get to the bottom of it immediately. That’s what it means to have integrity. The people who work for this company have that instilled in them; they understand that.”
State Rep. Chris Adams and state Sen. Johnny Mautz, as well as Nancy LaJoice of the Maryland Department of Commerce, presented citations of congratulations to Willow Construction, commending their long history of giving back to the community.
Comments closed with Willow Construction junior owners Eric Milhollan and Justin Hiner raising a celebratory toast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.