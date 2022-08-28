BAAM

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot talks about how Building African American Minds Co-founder Derick Daly and his wife, Dina Daly, who is executive director, have changed young lives and inspired others to dream big. In June, Franchot presented them with the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Talbot County and the organization for transforming young lives.

 COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE

EASTON — Building African American Minds and RAUCH inc. are pleased to report the selection of Willow Construction LLC as the contracting firm to build the new BAAM Academic Center, to be located on Jowite Street in Easton, MD, adjacent to the existing BAAM Athletic Center. Willow was selected after proposals and interviews with a number of candidates, continuing their collaboration and involvement in the project, having built the Athletic Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.