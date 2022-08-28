Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot talks about how Building African American Minds Co-founder Derick Daly and his wife, Dina Daly, who is executive director, have changed young lives and inspired others to dream big. In June, Franchot presented them with the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Talbot County and the organization for transforming young lives.
EASTON — Building African American Minds and RAUCH inc. are pleased to report the selection of Willow Construction LLC as the contracting firm to build the new BAAM Academic Center, to be located on Jowite Street in Easton, MD, adjacent to the existing BAAM Athletic Center. Willow was selected after proposals and interviews with a number of candidates, continuing their collaboration and involvement in the project, having built the Athletic Center.
Willow brings a strong background in community-based projects and initiatives and has a history of completing projects on time and on budget. Recent successful completion of local educational projects include renovations and new construction for the Wye River Upper School, in Centreville, and the Country School and the new Saints Peter and Paul High School in the Easton. Willow is offering pro-bono pre-construction services for the project, including constructability reviews, pricing and project and procurement scheduling.
The new 25,000 square foot BAAM Academic Center will form a campus with the existing BAAM Athletic Center and be architecturally similar in style. The plan calls for a community facility, with a holistic approach to a student’s life, encompassing finance, physical and mental health studies, and social development, and will be built to accommodate over 200 students as well as parents, young adults and members of the community seeking educational assistance.
Design is for a three story building for grades pre-K-8, including all primary programmatic elements of a school facility: classrooms, science labs, art and music rooms, cafeteria, multipurpose and lounge areas, library, administrative offices, restrooms, and all associated building and mechanical systems. The building will include solar panels as well as parking facilities and flow for school staff and visitors. Site circulation will provide access to the adjacent existing BAAM recreation facility and parking spaces. The BAAM, RAUCH inc., and Willow team are targeting a construction start in the first quarter 2023, with continuing development throughout the year.
Willow Construction is a commercial and industrial construction company led by Mike Hiner and Andy Cheezum located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Headquartered in Easton, they have completed hundreds of projects throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Virginia, and the state of Delaware. Willow Construction delivers quality construction and trusted service. Their work includes new construction, renovations, and pre-engineered buildings. The firm prides itself on being just the right size: large enough to manage complex projects, but adaptive enough to deliver personalized service.
BAAM is led by Dina Daly and was created in 2005 by Derick and Dina Daly to empower at-risk African American youth and to recognize and address socioeconomic barriers that may interfere with their ability to learn effectively. The organization seeks to provide those youth with academic enrichment in a safe, caring and structured environment. The Dalys lead innovative and mission-centered visionary projects for the revitalization of Easton and its workforce residents. They successfully lead and align with organizations, institutions, and community partners to support spiritually and financially those in need to achieve and realize their life goals. Partner organizations include Naima Ventures LLC, JACK Construction, Polaris Village Ministries, as well as BAAM, each creating opportunities for individuals to succeed.
RAUCH inc. is a comprehensive civil engineering and project consulting firm. Led by Robert Rauch, P.E., with over 40 years of experience in the Delmarva region, the company offers civil engineering, project management, architectural design, construction administration, environmental services, mechanical engineering, geotechnical, water/wastewater, grant services, energy auditing, surveying, drone aerial & thermal imaging services and golf course design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.