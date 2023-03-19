EASTON — Willow Construction of Easton was recognized in the Associated Builders and Contractors’ fifth annual Top Performers publication as one ABC’s Top 250 Performers and Top General Contractors nationwide. ABC’s Top Performers lists — the only rankings of their kind — recognize member contractors’ achievements in safety, quality, inclusion, diversity, equity, project excellence and special designations, ranked by work hours.
“We are proud to be named a Top Performer and Top General Contractor by the Association of Builders and Contractors,” said Michael Hiner, president and co-owner of Willow Construction. “We are grateful to ABC for their advocacy, business management expertise, and workforce development and networking opportunities, and for maintaining such high industry standards when it comes to safety, quality, and commitment to community. It is an honor to be a member of, and to receive recognition from, such an outstanding organization.”
As an ABC Top Performer, Willow Construction achieved Platinum status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, which makes the top-performing contractors more than six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Safety Performance Report. The majority of the honorees also must earn ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential, which recognizes commitment to corporate responsibility in quality, safety, talent management — including inclusion, diversity and equity — education and community relations.
Willow Construction was also named an Accredited Quality Contractor by ABC in October 2022. Only 450 of the nation’s elite merit shop construction contractors earned the credential in the previous year.
“Willow Construction invests in and attributes its successes to its people, and its value proposition gives their employees purpose, delivers quality to their clients and strengthens their bottom line,” said Michael Bellaman, president and chief executive officer of ABC. “Congratulations to Willow Construction for raising the bar in developing people, winning work and delivering that work safely, ethically and profitably.”
“This year’s ABC Top Performers agree that culture is key,” Bellaman continued. “Not only is a strong corporate culture an essential component of a thriving and vibrant workplace, but it helps retain top talent, create safe and healthy jobsites and build better communities. We honor this top-performing contractor and all employees at Willow Construction who are placing the highest importance on investing in their people, health and safety and innovation.”
Through STEP, AQC and other robust programs, Willow Construction demonstrates a strong corporate culture through its:
• Business sustainability and growth, financially and economically.
• Market-competitive compensation and benefit and retirement packages.
• Commitment to world-class safety.
• Commitment to workforce development, education and creating career opportunities.
• Commitment to an inclusive and diverse work environment.
• Development of opportunities for their employees to achieve their career dreams.
• Cultivation of committed leadership.
Headquartered in Easton, Willow Construction is one of the largest commercial, industrial, and multi-family residential construction firms on the Delmarva Peninsula. The firm’s work includes new construction, renovations, and pre-engineered buildings. Willow Construction has built its reputation on the time-honored values of integrity, quality, and experience, and on delivering on their promises to every client. Willow Construction is proud to participate in the community and support a variety of local causes.
