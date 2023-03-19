EASTON — Willow Construction of Easton was recognized in the Associated Builders and Contractors’ fifth annual Top Performers publication as one ABC’s Top 250 Performers and Top General Contractors nationwide. ABC’s Top Performers lists — the only rankings of their kind — recognize member contractors’ achievements in safety, quality, inclusion, diversity, equity, project excellence and special designations, ranked by work hours.


