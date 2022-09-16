Worldwide recession? World Bank worries about interest rate hikes to fight high inflation

The world could be on the cusp of a global recession as central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank, precipitously raise interest rates to battle pandemic-induced high inflation.
That is according to a new study by the World Bank.
The international finance and development said interest rate hikes to tame inflation could stunt economic growth next year and potentially a worldwide recession.
“Global growth is slowing sharply, with further slowing likely as more countries fall into recession. My deep concern is that these trends will persist, with long-lasting consequences that are devastating for people in emerging markets and developing economies,” said World Bank Group President David Malpass. “To achieve low inflation rates, currency stability and faster growth, policymakers could shift their focus from reducing consumption to boosting production. Policies should seek to generate additional investment and improve productivity and capital allocation, which are critical for growth and poverty reduction.”
The World Bank said the international economic landscape “is now in its steepest slow down following a post-recession recovery since 1970” with sharp slow downs in the U.S., China and Europe.More than 40 debt crises were sparked during the global recession of 1982 which also saw inflation and slower growth (stagflation).“Recent tightening of monetary and fiscal policies will likely prove helpful in reducing inflation,” said Ayhan Kose, the World Bank’s Acting Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions.
“But because they are highly synchronous across countries, they could be mutually compounding in tightening financial conditions and steepening the global growth slowdown. Policymakers in emerging market(s) and developing economies need to stand ready to manage the potential spillovers from globally synchronous tightening of policies," he continued.
The inflation wave has been propelled by government spending and central bank monetary infusions during the coronavirus pandemic and its shutdowns.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell — who along with the Biden administration — discounted inflation last year as “transitory.” The Fed has raised its prime lending rate multiple times this year to battle high prices for groceries, energy, housing and other items. Powell specifically said the U.S. interest rate hikes aim to cut into workers wages.
The U.S. economy is already in a recession, according to the technical two-quarter definition of a slowdown. First quarter GDP was down 1.6 % in the U.S. The second quarter was down 0.6%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
That fits the conventional definition of a recession though the Biden administration has argued the economy is not in a slowdown.
In the U.S., inflation came in hotter than expected Tuesday, Sept. 13 with prices up 8.3% compared to a year ago.
That is according to new Consumer Price Index numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.The 8.3% year-over-year price increase, 0.1% monthly price jump and 0.6% rise in core inflation were all above economists expectations after multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve Bank and summer drop in gasoline prices after hitting all-time records in June.
Air fares have increased 33.4% since last August. Grocery prices are up 13.5% and new cars and housing increased 10% and 6.2%, respectively, compared to August 2021.
Other areas with double-digit inflation compared to a year ago include delivery services (up 11.5%), veterinarians (up 10%), car repairs (up 11.1%), kitchen, living and dining room furniture (17.7%) and motor vehicle parts and tires (up 13.7%), according to BLS.
The CPI’s year-over-year figure is down from the 8.5% rise in prices seen in July.
Gasoline prices dropped 10.6% in August with some consumers pulling back on travel and the Biden administration’s release of strategic oil reserves after record petroleum prices in June in the wake of the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and U.S. bans on Moscow’s energy imports.
Still, U.S. gasoline prices are up 25.6% compared to a year ago, according to BLS.
Higher prices are being felt by small businesses and consumers — especially poorer households — across the country. But inflation is most pronounced in Arizona, Florida and other Sunbelt growth markets.The year-over-year inflation rate is 13% in Phoenix, 11.7% in Atlanta, 10.7% in Miami-Fort Lauderdale and 10.2% in Baltimore, according to BLS.
Conversely, the typically high-costs and very wealthy markets of New York (6.6%) and San Francisco (5.7%) have lower inflation rates than the national average and other selected cities surveyed by BLS for its price data.
That mirrors a new analysis by Miami-based financial research firm WalletHub.
According to WalletHub, inflation is most pronounced in Phoenix, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami, Dallas and Riverside, California.
High prices are ironically not as pronounced in some of the most expensive regions of the U.S. Anchorage, Alaska; San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Honolulu have seen the lowest inflationary impacts, according to WalletHub’s analysis.
Economists and investors had hoped to see inflation cooling off in the new CPI after a series of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
“The Federal Reserve has had an excessively expansionary monetary policy during the pandemic and was slow to back off as the economy returned to full employment. This is the primary reason why prices have been surging, although government giveaways contributed,” said Burton Abrams, an economist and professor emeritus at the Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics qt the University of Delaware. “Interestingly, the recently announced forgiveness on college borrowing debt is equivalent to a massive tax reduction, as much as a trillion dollars.”
Draconian COVID-19 shutdowns of major manufacturing hubs and ports in China have also contributed to continued supply chain troubles which have also contributed to price pressures.
Marie Duggan, an economics and business professor with Keene State College in New Hampshire, said industry consolidations and lack of competition across a number of product areas and industries also propels prices.
“’Market power’ is the ability to raise prices without losing customers. The main factor driving inflation is the acquisitions and mergers by large companies of their competitors, which has had the effect of increasing the companies’ market power, so that they can raise prices without losing customers. One sees this with the cable bill, for example,” Duggan.
That dynamic has shown itself during the pandemic across the global economy including computer chips, baby formula, housing and shipping containers.
“Sometimes private equity buys up hundreds of homes in a certain area and then leases them. When the organization as a landlord owns a significant portion of the homes in one area (say 40%), they have the market power to raise the rents in the area,” Duggan said on consolidations and the need for more antitrust enforcements.
Across the globe, high inflation is hitting both industrialized and developing countries.Those include some sky-high rates in countries such as Argentina (78.5%), Pakistan (27.3%), Turkey (80.2 %), Ghana (33.9%) and Laos (30.1%), according to London-based Trading Economics.
U.S. President Joe Biden said inflation is easing and credited a federal package passed in August that includes caps on prescription drugs, subsidies for clean and renewable energy and increased Internal Revenue tax enforcements with helping the economic situation.
