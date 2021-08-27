CENTREVILLE —The Board of Trustees of Wye River Upper School has regretfully accepted the resignation of Andy Cheezum, a six-year member. As the building industry continues to boom, the decision to step down from the board was driven by Cheezum needing to dedicate more time to his growing business, Willow Construction, he said.
When Cheezum began his tenure on the facilities and finance committees of the Board of Trustees, he was no stranger to the Wye River Upper School. Willow Construction was the lead contractor in the renovation and restoration of the Centreville Armory that is now home for Wye River Upper School. It seemed like a logical step to have someone who knew the building so well join the Board of Trustees whose mission it is to protect and promote WRUS.
"For six years Andy came to every board meeting prepared. He had read and analyzed the financial, academic, development and marketing reports. Andy also came with a list of questions. Andy took his fiduciary responsibilities very seriously. For that I will always be grateful," said Alexa Seip, chair of the Board of Trustees.
Cheezum leaves his position with a new appreciation of the Wye River Upper School’s mission and his vow of continued support.
"It has certainly been an honor and a privilege to serve (on the Board of Trustees at Wye River Upper School)," Cheezum said. "I learned a lot about the values and needs of the school, how the students grow and how Wye River Upper School instills confidence in them."
"While Cheezum will no longer be on the Board, he remains forever a friend, supporter and neighbor of the Wye River Upper School. Thank you, Mr. Cheezum," Seip said.
