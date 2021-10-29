CHESTER — Yo Java Bowl is expanding its operations from a food truck to an indoor cafe experience at the Red Apple Town Center in Chester.
Co-owners Valerie and Rick Coulby said they’re expecting a “smooth transition” and hoping to open by the end of November. The location they’ll be moving into on Abruzzi Drive previously hosted the Bada Bean Coffee Shop.
The business’ tentative operating hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The Yo Java Bowl cafe will be closed on Mondays.
Founded in 2019, Yo Java Bowl is the Coulbys’ second business venture together. Specializing in fruit-based items like smoothies and acai bowls, the food truck’s menu will also be expanding in Chester to include more of the breakfast and lunch items featured at their Commerce Street Creamery in Centreville.
Mr. Coulby said the business and its food options will adjust based on the needs of the Kent Island community. The Coulbys also said they have not decided whether their food truck will continue to operate once the Chester store opens.
“We’re committed to finding out what works in this market,” he said. “We want to take all the best things we’ve learned from the past 10 years and just have them explode here.”
In addition to serving Rise Up Coffee and their famed acai bowls — a thick Brazilian smoothie featuring the superfood acai berry — the to-be-completed menu will also include soups, salad, wraps and sandwiches. There will also be vegan food options, owners said.
When asked to describe their clientele, Mrs. Coulby said, “Anyone that’s hungry.”
