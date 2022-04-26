CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City Commission met Monday evening to address ARPA funds, hiring more police officers, costly fire truck repairs, biochemical testing of water around city beaches and approving celebrations that require street closures. Property taxes were discussed too with no raise of property taxes at this time.
ARPA funding came through in a big way for Cambridge city officials. “Cambridge received over 12 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. We have received a little more than six million already and will receive another six million after July,” said new City Manager Tom Carroll. Rescue Fire Company Chief Adam Pritchett was at the meeting and told the commission he had fire trucks in need of over 90,000 dollars of repairs and the commissioners approved using ARPA money to fix the trucks.
It was also brought up during the meeting to use ARPA funds to hire more police officers. “At one point in 2015, we had 52 law officers and now we are down to 32,” said Cambridge Police Chief Mark Lewis. Lewis cited new laws holding officers more accountable may have been contributing factors for why the 20 police officers chose to leave the department in Cambridge.
The next item on the agenda addressed risks associated with potentially harmful bacteria at city beaches. The commission discussed having a company test for bacteria in the water and make the results known to beach goers. “It’s bacteria monitoring and the program is to educate the public on the risks of standing in water with high bacteria levels. It’s from Memorial Day to Labor Day and the samples are collected,” said Commissioner Brian Roche of Ward One. Monitoring is at Hambrooks Bay Beach, Great Marsh Park Beach and Willis Street Beach.
Much of the meeting discussed a warehouse building the commission owns that they want to donate to a community based organization. With the sale’s price of only one dollar, the building located at 700 Phillips Street in Cambridge would be for the purpose of bettering the community. The commissioners decided to table the deal for a later date. They said they would like to go back to looking at all the costs they will have to pay and costs the new owners would have to pay before committing to finish the deal.
The commission decided that the next step in holding a special election for mayor will be the receipt of requests for proposals from consultants. Those are due to the city of Cambridge on May 6th. By the May 9th commission meeting it is possible to have a consultant available to assist at that time. If a consultant is approved at the May 9th meeting and they can meet with the City Manager and City Attorney by May 23rd, they may be able to say if the election date will be in July or August.
Next, an organization called Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation petitioned to have a Juneteenth BLM Community Public Art Event on June 18th from 10am to 10pm at Cannery Way. They are requesting street closures during that time. Adrian Holmes, President of Alpha Genesis says the event is extremely meaningful. “It’s a powerful event. We invite everyone to come out, grab a paintbrush, a roll of tape, whatever and just be a part of the day. The conversations are powerful and it shows our children that our community comes together for them to hear them and support them,” said Holmes.
Tom Carroll was working his first day in his new position as City Manager. He had good things to say about his first day. “Today my first day was great, appropriately overwhelming, but exciting. I feel like I’ve fallen into a jar of honey, so it’s just wonderful to be here,” said Carroll.
The city council meets in public forum at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month in the council chambers at 305 Gay Street in Cambridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.