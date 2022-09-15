CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City Council met Monday to adopt an ordinance that would allow tattoo parlors in the downtown waterfront development district of Cambridge. Commissioner Chad Malkus showed his tattoo and expressed his support.
“I’m very much in favor of supporting this and allowing businesses such as this to grow,” Malkus said.
City Commissioner Jameson Harrington also expressed his support for tattoo parlors.
“I’m excited for another business to come downtown. I was actually in Denton over the weekend and noticed that they have two tattoo parlors and the storefronts look fantastic. I think a lot of people when they think of tattoo parlors they’re thinking of previous decades, but tattoos are art,” Harrington said.
The council passed the ordinance 4-0. Commissioner Brian Roche recused himself from the vote because he is an owner of a property that will potentially be rented by a tattoo artist.
The council also looked at short-term rentals and establishing new rules and regulations for them in the city.
The city recognized that short-term rentals are good for the local economy and can have a positive effect on the attractiveness, financial growth and vibrancy of the city. However, the council agreed that new rules are needed to curtail the negative effects of short term-rentals such as party houses with many cars parked on public streets and other nuisances that are now going to bring costly citations.
It will be required of short-term rentals to apply and pay $100 for an STR permit. No short-term rental will be allowed to operate without a current and valid STR permit. Any type of permitted lodging will be considered an STR if it is rented for more than three nights a year and under 30 days a month. This is to allow three nights for people who only rent their rooms or homes out once a year to Ironman and Eagleman competitors.
The STR permit is good for three years. It requires a list of all owners of the STR to include their 24-hour contact information such as names, addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses. Parking spaces on public streets are limited to one vehicle if the rental has a private driveway or two spaces if the rental does not have a driveway. The STRs are limited to not being rented out for more than 120 days a year.
Some of the requirements of STRs will be that properties have fire extinguishers on each floor and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in accordance with state and local laws and regulations. Each bedroom needs to have a window or other direct means of exit to the exterior of the building in the event of an emergency.
Excessive noise or other disturbances coming from the STR will be subject to penalties. Noise restrictions will be in place during quiet hours. Trash will need to only be placed in trash cans and recycling bins.
In addition to the suspension or revocation of an STR permit, any violation of the rules to include failure to operate an STR in accordance with the terms and conditions of a valid current STR permit, shall be subject to fines of $200 for an initial violation and $500 for repeat violations. Each day a violation continues will result in being deemed a separate offense and subject to a separate fine.
Commissioner Chad Malkus said that some dwellings are not subject to getting an STR permit.
“For occupancy, dwelling, lodging or sleeping purposes provided, the following shall not be considered an STR and are not subject to this article: rental of units within city approved hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts and timeshare projects. The rental of the habitable dwelling space or a portion thereof pursuant to a lease agreement having a term of at least one month or the rental of habitable dwelling space or a portion thereof for the Ironman and or the Eagleman events provided that the rental shall start no earlier than Wednesday and end no later than Monday following either such event,” Malkus said.
STRs will also be subjected to payment of all federal, state and local hotel occupancy taxes in a timely manner pursuant to applicable laws and regulations. If the owner is using an STR management computer application such as VRBO, Expedia or Airbnb then any such taxes due the city may be automatically deducted and paid to the city.
Next, City Manager Tom Carroll gave a presentation on the future of sanitary sewer and water capital investments in the city. The city will need to invest at least $10 million to $14 million in sanitary sewer and $5.5 million in water system upgrades. The city is pursuing raising funds for the projects by pursuing grants, forgivable loans and discounted financing for these investments.
The sanitary sewer projects need to be addressed soon as the sewer system overflows raw sewage into the Choptank River whenever as little as three centimeters of rain occurs, Carroll said.
The sewage pollutes the Choptank River and is a violation of the Clean Water Act. In the year 2021, the city was fined more than $20,000 by the Maryland Department of the Environment for polluting the water.
Following that, the council approved Rauch Engineering’s design for the new Leonard’s Lane park. The design features a skate park, bike skills areas for older and younger kids, a basketball court, a children’s play area, a pavilion, a large sports field, a community garden and parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.