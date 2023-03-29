Falcons Campbell Football

Calais Campbell is expected to provide a veteran boost to Atlanta’s pass rush, which was next to last with 21 last season.

 AP PHOTO

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent defensive end Calais Campbell on Wednesday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

