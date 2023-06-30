Sisters Annalise, at left, and Lillian Shostak are 10 and 8 and live in Easton. They hopped on the Swinger and are buckled in tight on Wednesday at the Easton Carnival. The carnival opened June 23 behind the Target and runs through July 4, open from 6 to 10 each evening through July 3. On July 4th the carnival will be open from 4 to 11 p.m. There will be a free outdoor concert with music by The 8Trax starting at 7 p.m., as well as a patriotic observance by Allegro Academy at 8 p.m. And Independence Day fireworks will light up the sky as soon as it gets dark. See more carnival photos on page 14.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Shepherd and Clementine Riley, 5, came from St. Michaels to ride a blue dinosaur. The carnival has all the flags, rides and food you could want.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Lucy Trice, 2, and Jensen Trice, 7, take a ride on the helicopter at the Easton Carnival.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
As the sun sets the Paratrooper goes round and round carrying people into the sky.
PHOTOs By TOM MCCALL
New to cotton candy is Henry Hughes, 2. He is with his mom Sarah, who is from Easton.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Riley Robbins celebrates her 7th birthday at the carnival Wednesday.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Arianna Bennet, 11, came all the way from Denton to get on the Sizzler and make a selfie at the Easton Carnival Wednesday evening, June 28.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
JJ Marrah of St. Michaels, 3, tries out the motorcycle ride.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
This is the Terry-Mills family who are from Easton and are enjoying perfect evening carnival weather Wednesday.
